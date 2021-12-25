Video
Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:00 AM
ACC Under-19 Asia Cup

Tigers' start event with massive victory after Nabil's ton

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 team's one-down batter Prantik Nawrose Nabil celebrates his century against Nepal Under-19 on December 24 Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Photo: ACC

Bangladesh Under-19 team's one-down batter Prantik Nawrose Nabil celebrates his century against Nepal Under-19 on December 24 Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Photo: ACC

Defending Under-19 World Cup champions Bangladesh started their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 mission with a substantial154-run victory over Nepal Under-19 boys on Friday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
Winning the toss Bangladesh preferred bat first and posted mammoth 297 runs on the board losing four wickets ridding on the breezy ton of Prantik Nawrose Nabil. The one-down batter remained unbeaten on 127 off 112 with 11 boundaries and one over boundary.
Opener Mahfijul Islam was the first Bangladesh batter to depart scoring 17 while his opening-mate Iftekhar Hossain had fall a run-out when he was on 21. Nabil then paired with Aich Mollah but not for long as Aich got out on 22 runs. Wicket Keeper Mohammad Fahim then joined with Nabil and pick-up a fifty before being retired hurt. Fahim had swing his bat for 58 runs off 54 balls hitting three fours and as many sixes.
SM Meherob was the last Bangladesh batter to get out, who scored 21 runs. Ariful Islam remained not out on two.
Gulshan Jha, Tilak Bhandari and Mohammad Aadil Alam shared one wicket each.
Nepal in reply, had been struggling against mighty Bangladesh spin attack from the very beginning and started losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out on 143 sustaining 42.3 overs. Gulshan Jha was the leading Nepal batter, who scored 35 runs.
Besides, Bibek Magar scored 33 and Bibek Yadav gathered 26 runs.
Four Bangladesh whirlwind Tanzim Sakib, Meherob, skipper Rakibul Hasan and Naimur Rahman shared two wickets apiece.
Tigers will take on Kuwait Under-19 team today at the same venue. The match will commence at 11:30a.m. (BST).
Boys in Red and Green will take on Sri Lankan boys in the last group round match on December 28. Top two teams of the group will play the semifinals with two table topper of Group-A. Both the semis will be held on December 30 while the final of the event will be staged on January 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.


