Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:00 AM
Rashid-Noman Panel won CU Officers Assoc poll

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Deputy Registrar Rashidul Haider and Assistant Accounts Officer Hamid Hasan Nomani have won the election for the post of President and General Secretary respectively of the officers' association of Chittagong University (CU). The election was held on Thursday (December 23).
A total of 27 candidates contested for 11 posts.
CU Officers' Association Election Commissioner Mohammad Abul Mohsin Chowdhury said, Deputy Registrar Rashidul Haider got 172 votes while his nearest rival Librarian AKM Mahfuzul Haque got 133 votes. Hamid Hasan Nomani, Assistant Controller of Accounts, got 184 votes for the post of General Secretary. His nearest rival, Abdullah al-Assad, received 124 votes.
Meena Parveen Hossen got 153 votes for Co-president and her rival Mohammad Gias Uddin got 150 votes.


