Ctg records 1.09pc Covid-19 positivity rates



CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Chattogram district recorded Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.09 percent while only 13 fresh cases were reported after testing 1185 samples during the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 102,555 in the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 94,363 with the curing of 37 more people in the last 24 hours.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said that the percentage of recovery rate is 92.37.

With no new death recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll steady at 1,332 in the district.

A total of 272 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the sources added.











