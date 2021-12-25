RCC launches beach bike, chair for tourists

RAJSHAHI, Dec 24: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has launched beach bikes and chairs for the tourists along the banks of the river Padma on Friday afternoon.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened two bikes and some chairs at a function held at Lalon Shah Open Stage as the chief guest saying more other privileges will be added to the existing facilities for welfare of the visitors in the days to come.

He added that the introduction of the beach bike and chairs are the new dimension to the city which will enhance the amusement of the visitors and tourists like the sea beach.

Padma riverbanks adjacent to the Rajshahi metropolis has turned into an attractive tourist and recreational spot as the RCC recently implemented a massive beautification project there.

Amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, over bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed under the infrastructure development project.

City Mayor Liton expressed his firm resolve to restore the scenic beauty of the river bank and enhance the cleanliness drive in the area to facilitate large numbers of people to enjoy their visit in a comfortable atmosphere.