Bangladeshi Lusan Mostafa, a successful entrepreneur in US

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Muhammad Abu Rahath

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised a two-day event in the capital Dhaka under the auspices of the International Finance Corporation. After nearly five and a half years, a two-day investment conference was held last month at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city. The conference was chaired by Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). The two-day International Investment Summit on November 29 saw proposals from domestic and international companies to invest 2.7 billion in various sectors.
This huge investment offer includes IT Hub Investment. The owner of this organization is Lusan Mostafa, a Bangladesh-born US citizen.
Recently, Lusan Mostafa and Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation signed a business agreement. The signing of the contract was between IT Hub Team, Lusan Mostafa, Robert Johnson, Regis Keaveny and Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation who is also second son of the former US President Donald Trump.
Lusan Mostafa told the media that Bangladesh is now a big market for investment. Many mega projects including Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Payra Port are being implemented. As a result of these infrastructural developments, Bangladesh now has a fully investment-friendly environment.
Lusan Mostafa also expressed his interest to work for the welfare of his district Brahmanbaria.
The investment summit proposed a value of 2.7 billion of which, Engineering Dimension, a Saudi industrial group, has announced an investment of Tk 1.75 billion for setting up power generators and cement manufacturing plants.  Karnaphuli Dry Dock has announced a cost of Tk 118 million for the construction of a terminal at Chittagong Port. Barisal Electric Power Company has come up with a proposal to invest 100 million in power generation. Two other companies announced an investment of 70 million.



