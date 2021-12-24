

Top agritech startups to watch in 2022

Investors' interest in agritech startups has increased tremendously today as agritech is one of the few sectors that not only survived but thrived during the pandemic. According to industry reports, agritech startups in India received around $1 billion between 2017 and 2020 and India was the third largest receiver of agritech funding in the world. According to the Bain and Company analysis, it offers a significant untapped opportunity that is predicted to expand to $30-35 billion market by 2025.

Where every January, 200 senior leaders from food and agribusinesses assemble in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at Harvard to explore the real challenges we face in feeding 9.8 billion people by 2050. This year was no exception. It is always a robust, spirited and uncomfortable three days -- one that makes your head spin with the ways we may produce food in the future.

As I reflect on what I learned, it seems to me that 2020 is an appropriate year to engage in visionary thoughts. Here are 10 areas that deserve technologists' attention.

Global Startup Heat Map highlights 5 AgriTech Startups to Watch in 2022

Out of 2 838, the 5 agritech startups to watch are chosen through the Big Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered StartUs Insights Discovery Platform, covering over 2 093 000+ startups & scaleups globally. As the world's largest resource for data on emerging companies, the SaaS platform enables you to identify relevant startups, emerging technologies & future industry trends quickly & exhaustively.

The Global Startup Heat Map below highlights the 5 agritech startups you should watch in 2022 as well as the geo-distribution of the other 2 833 startups & scaleups we analyzed for this research. We hand-picked the 5 highlighted agritech startups based on our data-driven startup scouting approach, taking into account factors such as location, founding year, the relevance of technology, and funding, among others.

Kheti Buddy develops Farm Management Solutions

Indian startup Kheti Buddy provides farm management solutions. Its cultivation monitoring app, Kheti Buddy Farm, utilizes artificial intelligence to customize crop schedules based on the soil data, crop parameters, sowing date, weather, and inventory data. This enables farmers to follow the right farming habits that lead to higher productivity. The Kheti Buddy Enterprise app enables agribusiness firms, large-scale plantations, and farmers practicing export-centered farming to make informed decisions with the digitization of farm data and traceability of harvest quality. The platform connects all stakeholders and provides harvest traceability and transparency throughout the value chain.

Groots manufactures a Smart Vertical Garden

Groots is a Spanish startup that offers boombi, a smart vertical garden. The farming process involves germinating capsules by adding water, moving the budding plants to boombi, and then pouring water and the provided customized nutrients. The setup comes with a fully automated irrigation system that reuses water. To further promote sustainability, it replaces soil with coconut cones that conserve water much longer. It also utilizes horticulture LEDs with the correct spectrum for optimal photosynthesis and plant health. The startup provides an app that allows the cultivators to remotely control the device and follow the growth process.

Dutch startup Trabotyx develops a weed control system. It consists of a single-row autonomous weeding robot with a modular wheelbase. The robot provides precise weeding by focusing on the area both in between and alongside the crops. This enables farmers to transition to organic farming without the challenges of manual weeding which is both expensive and weather-dependent. Moreover, it cuts costs by reducing dependence on labor, enabling farmers to focus on other high-priority tasks. Apart from constant performance monitoring of the robots, the startup also offers remote support, thereby reducing the time users need to check the machine.

BeeFree Agro enables Drone-based Herding

BeeFree Agro is an Israeli startup that provides drone-based autonomous herding. JOE, the startup's solution, moves up to 1 000 heads of cattle over vast expanses of land without human intervention while using only a single drone. To set up the system, the users input the parameters of their operations such as fences, gates, and natural boundaries. JOE then identifies terrain obstacles and the location of the cattle as well as plans the best route to move the herd. The autonomous system saves time, labor, and transportation costs.

Farmspeak Technology advances Poultry Farm Monitoring

Nigerian startup Farmspeak Technology enables poultry farm monitoring. The startup's Smart PENKEEP device works with a sensor, which collects microclimate data like temperature, humidity, and air quality at the poultry farm and wirelessly transmits the data to a cloud server. Farmers interact with the hardware data via the startup's web app to monitor and control these environmental parameters remotely. Moreover, they receive SMS and email alerts whenever the microclimate conditions of the farms go below the optimum requirements. Farmspeak Technology develops another app, fsManager, that allows farmers to record activities, track inventory, prevent waste, manage employees and finances, as well as record incidences such as pest and disease outbreaks, track profitability, among others.

