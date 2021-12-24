



Maa (Mother)



Through her mother's grief and struggle, Azad completed her Masters from the Department of International Relations, Dhaka University. Azad will then live in a new dream; his mother's grief will be alleviated by doing a good job. The time was seventy one. The country was in the throes of war. People of all classes and professions including Bengali students-teachers, workers-weavers-fishermen are attacking against the Pakistani exploitative aggressors. Azad's friends joined the guerrilla forces in the country with training from Agartala, India. They're said, will you go to war with us?



Azad replied, I have no one in this world except my mother. My mother has no one but me. I can go if mother allows. Azad went to his mother and said- mother, will I go to war? Azad's mother replies, of course. I didn't make you a man for me. You will work for the country, for ten, that's why I made you human.



Azad then joined the urban guerrilla forces. They carried out several operations in the crack platoon. But at one point during the war, on August 30, Azad was captured by the military. Many more were detained that day in torture cells. Azad spent his days in the midst of military torture and inhumane treatment.



He used to keep all the freedom fighters lying on the floor, put bricks under their heads instead of pillows and did not give them proper food. One day Azad's mother went to see Azad. The military told Azad's mother that if she told Azad the names and addresses of the freedom fighters, they would release him. But in reality the opposite happened. Azad says to his mother, they hit me hard, I can't stand up straight, mother. Azad's mother says, even if Death, you will not say whose name. Azad says- removing the fingernails with pliers, there is a lot of pain, mother. Azad's mother then said, "Be strong, father, don't say anyone's name and address." When he came, Azad told his mother that he had not eaten rice for a long time. Bring rice cooked for me! The next day, Azad's mother cooked rice for her son and took him to Tiffin Carrier. But nowhere does the boy's hadith match. No one can say where Azad is, whether he is alive or dead, no one is looking for him. Azad's mother returned crying. He never ate rice while he was alive; he spent the rest of his life eating bread. The country survived another 14 years after independence. During this time he never slept in bed. Azad was always lying on the floor and waiting for Azad. Realizing this, Azad will come back and say, give me rice mother I haven't eaten for a long time! But how Azad came back, that Azad has become a martyr for the motherland!



Azad's classmates, people from different organizations including many freedom fighters used to come to Azad's mother to help him, but he never took help; He used to say that he had sacrificed his son for the country, but he did not want to be repaid. Safia Begum was convinced that Azad had become a martyr for the country. Before his death, he had said that after his death, 'Azad's mother' should be written on the unveiled identity board and there should be no other identity. While reading the book I realized two mothers and their best child; Azad's gem mother Safia Begum another mother Bangladesh! Azad is the best child of two mothers.

Birth mother who wanted to alleviate the grief of her mother by studying like a human being has again sacrificed her life for the realization of her mother's rights and freedom from exploitation and deprivation of the Pak aggressors. There are some books that will stay in the mind of the reader forever, this is one of them.



There was sadness in the middle of the book. I was reading again and again in several places. It is as if a sad melody in these lines is providing the power of inspiration. Especially when reading the events of the time of the war, the surroundings were getting dark with tears. Every black letter has been blurred in tears! What can a mother do, to have such a strong morale and self-sacrifice! The child says, mother, they beat me so hard, I can't straighten, she is removing all the fingernails. And mother says, be strong father, don't say anyone's name. Anyone who reads the lines will have body hair standing on end. Think of it all!



Let Azad's mother represent the mother of all our liberation wars. Through Azad's mother, at least a little bit can be realized, how patriotic and selfless the mothers of our freedom fighters were! They sacrificed their beloved child for the country.

After the separation from his father, when his mother moved to a place without an address with Azad, Azad came to study at Dhaka University after a long journey. Then Azad said in a letter to his mother, "Maa, if I can be famous or something big in the world through your prayers, then I will tell everyone in the world the story of your struggle and self-sacrifice!" Azad has become something big, he has become a hero even after falling in the lap of death, and he has become a martyr for the country. But he could not tell the story of his struggling and selfless mother. Anisul Haque has taken the responsibility of fulfilling that imperfection to inform the whole world about Azad, the story of Azad's mother's self-esteem and sacrifice for the motherland. The story of this selfless mother will be a witness of history from time to time.



Today, Jurain is lying in the graveyard. She is the mother of all of us. Whose identity is written on the board- Mosammat Safia Begum is the mother of martyred freedom fighter Azad.















