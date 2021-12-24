Video
The car I'd like to own

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Roza Rahman

The car I'd like to own

The car I’d like to own


I was strolling along the deeply grooved into the exotic flower. In a fraction of a second, a smooth wind shattered my concentration.

"Poop! Poop!" a brazen sound travelled into the ear, forced my head move sideways. A shiny ruby red armored body caught my attention. The sunshine on the red coat seemed to brighten my day.

The four circular figures intended to take part in an Olympic, per say, possessing all earth and air and gripping each pupil with its magnificent quality. It's powerful but graceful acceleration seemed familiar, and the exhaust has been turned to deliver a subtle, throaty growl that fits this sporty but elegant car.

Its identity was 1992!   

The rustling of the grass, blocking my sight and a blur of the eyes filled with water, challenged my willpower to scope out to the scenario. A crowd of giant gathered, a white flash, glistening the limelight of everyone's eyes. The savage red armored body, the only bright spot in the gloom, took away the devotion of the prairies from my eyes.

"A CAR I'D LIKE TO OWN!" I cried with an interior love in my heart.

An immediate flash of light penetrated into my eyes, destroying the most fascinating scenario. I was bemused with the sudden outburst of the flash of clicking pictures. This was neither the beginning nor the end. The speedy spirit 'wind' jerked me, vigorously. I was falling off the green shaky grass, yet felt for a last glance of the sports car. At the same time a miracle! My friends, Mr. Grasshopper and Miss Mugli grasshopper sprang me out from the green niche, towards the sporty car. I had a feeling of floating in air where the magnetic fields of the earth forgot its job, to pull me down. I fall like a meteorite on the exposed ground, feeling in a start of vibration nearby.

"Broom! Broom!" a melodic music, as it seemed so, was gradually increasing with depth, making me perplex in a condition of fright of death.

"Aaaa! Done For -"

The car ran over the scientist grasshopper                                                                                                                    

The writer is a student of class 6, BACHA English Medium School, Farm gate, DHAKA



