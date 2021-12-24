|
Five poems on Christmas
|
A Christmas Carol
Samuel Taylor Coleridge
I
The Shepherds went their hasty way,
And found the lowly stable-shed
Where the Virgin-Mother lay:
And now they checked their eager tread,
For to the Babe, that at her bosom clung,
A Mother's song the Virgin-Mother sung.
II
They told her how a glorious light,
Streaming from a heavenly throng,
Around them shone, suspending night!
While sweeter than a Mother's song,
Blest Angels heralded the Saviour's birth,
Glory to God on high! and Peace on Earth.
III
She listened to the tale divine,
And closer still the Babe she pressed;
And while she cried, the Babe is mine!
The milk rushed faster to her breast:
Joy rose within her, like a summer's morn;
Peace, Peace on Earth! the Prince of Peace is born.
IV
Thou Mother of the Prince of Peace,
Poor, simple, and of low estate!
That Strife should vanish, Battle cease,
O why should this thy soul elate?
Sweet Music's loudest note, the Poet's story,-
Did'st thou ne'er love to hear of Fame and Glory?
V
And is not War a youthful King,
A stately Hero clad in Mail?
Beneath his footsteps laurels spring;
Him Earth's majestic monarchs hail
Their Friend, their Playmate! and his bold bright eye
Compels the maiden's love-confessing sigh.
VI
"Tell this in some more courtly scene,
"To maids and youths in robes of state!
"I am a woman poor and mean,
"And therefore is my Soul elate.
"War is a ruffian, all with guilt defiled,
"That from the aged Father tears his Child!
VII
"A murderous fiend, by fiends adored,
"He kills the Sire and starves the Son;
"The Husband kills, and from her board
"Steals all his Widow's toil had won;
"Plunders God's world of beauty; rends away
"All safety from the Night, all comfort from the Day.
VIII
"Then wisely is my soul elate,
"That Strife should vanish, Battle cease:
"I'm poor and of a low estate,
"The Mother of the Prince of Peace.
"Joy rises in me, like a summer's morn:
"Peace, Peace on Earth, the Prince of Peace is born."
Ring Out, Wild Bells
Lord Tennyson
Ring out, wild bells, to the wild sky,
The flying cloud, the frosty light:
The year is dying in the night;
Ring out, wild bells, and let him die�
Ring out false pride in place and blood,
The civic slander and the spite;
Ring in the love of truth and right,
Ring in the common love of good.
Ring out old shapes of foul disease;
Ring out the narrowing lust of gold;
Ring out the thousand wars of old,
Ring in the thousand years of peace.
Ring in the valiant man and free,
The larger heart, the kindlier hand;
Ring out the darkness of the land,
Ring in the Christ that is to be.
Christmas Stars
Marie Irish
The golden Christmas stars shine downWith a cheerful Christmas glow,
And twinkle a Yuletide message
To the busy world below;
They tell of the peace and good will
The Christmas time brings to earth,
The peace and good will all should feel
At this season of joy and mirth.
What Reminds You of Christmas?
Ernestine Northover
A holly wreath hung on the door,
Or presents strewn across the floor,
Tall Christmas tree with baubles bright,
Which fills our hearts with such delight.
Carols sung out in the snow,
A Snowman built with eyes aglow,
Crackers pulled, a song to sing,
Candles lit, and bells that ring.
Roasted turkey, which tastes divine,
Rich fruit cake, with an iced design,
No, the most important reminder of all,
Is the birth of a babe in an Ox's stall.
The Queen of Darkness
Hashim Kiam
Heron-whitened haor engaged in
amorous chat with the sky
all of a sudden
soared into heaven widening
wings to be laved with
god-blessed shower of peace. But the
wings got crashed leading to
the transformation
of feathers into leftover petals
of Parijat. The white-skinned queen
of darkness with a sun-large lamp
appeared riding on
an ice-chill giant blazing eyes
and silenced the euphonious music
of freshwater-waves. Water commenced
to seethe like oil of a witch's pan. Delightful
songs of sun-bathed Bauls evanesced
leaving behind only blood-soaked cry
of heaps of skeleton.