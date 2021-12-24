

A Christmas Carol

Samuel Taylor Coleridge

I



Five poems on Christmas

And found the lowly stable-shed

Where the Virgin-Mother lay:

And now they checked their eager tread,

For to the Babe, that at her bosom clung,

A Mother's song the Virgin-Mother sung.



II



They told her how a glorious light,

Streaming from a heavenly throng,

Around them shone, suspending night!

While sweeter than a Mother's song,

Blest Angels heralded the Saviour's birth,

Glory to God on high! and Peace on Earth.



III



She listened to the tale divine,

And closer still the Babe she pressed;

And while she cried, the Babe is mine!

The milk rushed faster to her breast:

Joy rose within her, like a summer's morn;

Peace, Peace on Earth! the Prince of Peace is born.



IV



Thou Mother of the Prince of Peace,

Poor, simple, and of low estate!

That Strife should vanish, Battle cease,

O why should this thy soul elate?

Sweet Music's loudest note, the Poet's story,-

Did'st thou ne'er love to hear of Fame and Glory?



V



And is not War a youthful King,

A stately Hero clad in Mail?

Beneath his footsteps laurels spring;

Him Earth's majestic monarchs hail

Their Friend, their Playmate! and his bold bright eye

Compels the maiden's love-confessing sigh.



VI



"Tell this in some more courtly scene,

"To maids and youths in robes of state!

"I am a woman poor and mean,

"And therefore is my Soul elate.

"War is a ruffian, all with guilt defiled,

"That from the aged Father tears his Child!



VII



"A murderous fiend, by fiends adored,

"He kills the Sire and starves the Son;

"The Husband kills, and from her board

"Steals all his Widow's toil had won;

"Plunders God's world of beauty; rends away

"All safety from the Night, all comfort from the Day.



VIII



"Then wisely is my soul elate,

"That Strife should vanish, Battle cease:

"I'm poor and of a low estate,

"The Mother of the Prince of Peace.

"Joy rises in me, like a summer's morn:

"Peace, Peace on Earth, the Prince of Peace is born."









Ring Out, Wild Bells

Lord Tennyson



Five poems on Christmas

The flying cloud, the frosty light:

The year is dying in the night;

Ring out, wild bells, and let him die�



Ring out false pride in place and blood,

The civic slander and the spite;

Ring in the love of truth and right,

Ring in the common love of good.



Ring out old shapes of foul disease;

Ring out the narrowing lust of gold;

Ring out the thousand wars of old,

Ring in the thousand years of peace.



Ring in the valiant man and free,

The larger heart, the kindlier hand;

Ring out the darkness of the land,

Ring in the Christ that is to be.









Christmas Stars

Marie Irish



The golden Christmas stars shine down With a cheerful Christmas glow,

And twinkle a Yuletide message

To the busy world below;

They tell of the peace and good will

The Christmas time brings to earth,

The peace and good will all should feel

At this season of joy and mirth.



What Reminds You of Christmas?

Ernestine Northover

A holly wreath hung on the door,

Or presents strewn across the floor,

Tall Christmas tree with baubles bright,

Which fills our hearts with such delight.

Carols sung out in the snow,

A Snowman built with eyes aglow,

Crackers pulled, a song to sing,

Candles lit, and bells that ring.

Roasted turkey, which tastes divine,

Rich fruit cake, with an iced design,

No, the most important reminder of all,

Is the birth of a babe in an Ox's stall.







The Queen of Darkness

Hashim Kiam



Heron-whitened haor engaged in

amorous chat with the sky

all of a sudden

soared into heaven widening

wings to be laved with

god-blessed shower of peace. But the

wings got crashed leading to

the transformation

of feathers into leftover petals

of Parijat. The white-skinned queen

of darkness with a sun-large lamp

appeared riding on

an ice-chill giant blazing eyes

and silenced the euphonious music

of freshwater-waves. Water commenced

to seethe like oil of a witch's pan. Delightful

songs of sun-bathed Bauls evanesced

leaving behind only blood-soaked cry

of heaps of skeleton.







