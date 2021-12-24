Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Outrage in India over anti-Muslim hate speech

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Indian police said Friday they have launched an investigation into an event where Hindu hardliners called for mass killings of minority Muslims. A speaker at the gathering earlier this month told the crowd that people should not worry about going to jail for killing Muslims.
"Even if just a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million of them, we will be victorious... If you stand with this attitude only then will you able to protect sanatana dharma (an absolute form of Hinduism)," the woman said. The meeting in the northern holy city of Haridwar was attended by at least one member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The party stands accused of -- but denies -- encouraging the persecution of Muslims and other minorities by hardline Hindu nationalists since coming to power in 2014. Prominent Muslim MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that the comments in the video were a "clear case of incitement to genocide".
Modi's government has not commented on the event. The woman in the video reportedly added that Indians should "pray to Nathuram Godse", the Hindu extremist who assassinated Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.
Another delegate, Prabodhanand Giri -- the head of a fringe Hindu group who is often photographed with senior BJP members -- called for a "cleansing" and for those present to be "ready to die or kill".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World's oldest family tree created using DNA
Moon pardons  Park amid  presidential race
US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022
Outrage in India over anti-Muslim hate speech
US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev
Russia fines Google $98m over content
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
Last memorial to Tiananmen massacre removed


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
US authorizes Covid pill
Limited academic activities till March: Minister
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
BNP wants to make President's dialogue questionable: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft