Schoolgirl saved from child marriage at Baraigram

NATORE, Dec 24: A schoolgirl has been saved from child marriage in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mosammat Mariam Khatun stopped the marriage of Banya Khatun, a seventh grader of a local school and daughter of Diraj Ali of Chamta Village, conducting a drive there on Wednesday night.

She paved the way for her to continue her study.

The mobile court of UNO Mariam fined the bride's father Diraj Tk 10,000.

However, the groom and his relatives fled away sensing the matter.

The mobile court also took undertakings from the parents of Banya Khatun that they would not marry off their daughter before she turns 18.