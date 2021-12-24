Migratory birds keep Jobai Beel vibrant at Sapahar



Two migratory birds flying on the Jobai Beel in Sapahar Upazila. photo: observer

With the beginning of the winter season, these foreign birds started arriving from Siberia, Russia and other countries, where their living is not possible due to unusual cooling.

A visit to the beel found thousands of migratory birds including Bali Hans (cotton pygmy goose), Sorali (whishtling duck) , cormorant, and Shamukkhol.

In the last year, migratory birds in the beel were poached by a section of people, and the caught birds would be sold in local bazaars. But this year it is not happening.

To check their poaching, necessary overseeing has been undertaken by Sapahar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO). So, the birds are moving freely.

Also banks of the beel are remaining crowded with bird watchers. Coming from Sapahar Dakbanglow area Sihab Hossai said, the arrival of migratory birds is much this year than the last year. "I have come with my family to see birds in Jobai Beel. We did not see before so many local and foreign birds together."

College student Sabina Haq said, various birds are playing in water; many are flying in the sky; what a beautiful picture! "I am feeling nice," she added.

She suggested the administration should ensure so that none kill these birds. There should also be seating arrangement for watchers on both banks of the beel for drawing more visitors, she further said.

In the absence of adequate water hyacinths in the beel, migratory birds had stopped their coming. From the last year, a number of local youths formed an organisation, Jobai Beel Biodiversity Preservation and Social Welfare. The organisation has prepared the beel properly with adequate water hyacinths. Now migratory birds have started to come.

During the dry season, water hyacinth-based reserved areas were also raised by fishermen, government and NGOs to protect mother fishes.

President of the organisation Sohanur Rahman Sohan said, if wide fish reserved zones are prepared with water hyacinths, and different trees are planted in its different places, the beel will be habitat of birds for the whole year.

According to the survey, he added, there are a total of 9,712 birds in the Jobai Beel.

He further said, many bird lovers are coming to watch birds. If their free moving is ensured, the beel can also be a tourism spot in future, he added.

It was learnt, local MP (Naogaon-1) and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar has taken an initiative to establish Jobai Beel as a traditional tourism centre.

Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun said, many local and foreign birds have arrived in Jobai Beel. "We are continuing monitoring to ensure their free movement," he added.

Also a volunteer organisation is working in this regard, he maintained.

A plan is underway by the food minister to arrange seating on sidewalks of the beel, and it is hoped that these will be ready soon for visitors, he added.







