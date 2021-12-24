Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two districts

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

A young man and a teenage boy have been arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria, recently.
DINAJPUR: Police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested person is Md Rifat Hossain, 22, son of Md Jahangir Alam, a resident of Purba Narayanpur Village under Khayerbari Union in the upazila of the district.
The victim's father said his daughter went missing from the house at around 10:30pm on Wednesday.
Later, the family members found her senseless body at a paddy field at around 2:30pm on Thursday.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and talked to the victim after coming back of her sense.
Following the victim's statement, the law enforcers, later, arrested Rifat at dawn on Thursday.
Locals said the victim had a love affair with Rifat. She might have gone to the paddy field to meet Rifat, but unfortunately being raped there.
However, the victim was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test.
The victim's father lodged a case with Fulbari Police Station (PS) at the previous night in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari PS Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.
BRAHMANBARIA:  Police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly violating a minor girl in  Kasba PS area of the district after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.
According to a press release sent by 999 media cell, an unknown caller made a call to the emergency helpline service on Sunday night and informed that the teenager raped a minor girl at Rajnagar Village. He wants to take a legal action.
However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Kasba PS and sought an intervention in this regard.
Being informed, a team from the police station went there and detained the boy. A case was lodged, said Sub-Inspector Razzaq of the PS, adding that the victim was admitted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl saved from child marriage at Baraigram
Migratory birds keep Jobai Beel vibrant at Sapahar
Two held in rape cases in two districts
Warm clothes distributed among poor people, students in two districts
Five people murdered in five districts
Five-day training on Block Boutique
19 brick kilns in one union of Parbatipur affect crops, fruits
Habiganj Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
US authorizes Covid pill
Limited academic activities till March: Minister
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
BNP wants to make President's dialogue questionable: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft