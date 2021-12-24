Two held in rape cases in two districts

A young man and a teenage boy have been arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria, recently.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Rifat Hossain, 22, son of Md Jahangir Alam, a resident of Purba Narayanpur Village under Khayerbari Union in the upazila of the district.

The victim's father said his daughter went missing from the house at around 10:30pm on Wednesday.

Later, the family members found her senseless body at a paddy field at around 2:30pm on Thursday.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and talked to the victim after coming back of her sense.

Following the victim's statement, the law enforcers, later, arrested Rifat at dawn on Thursday.

Locals said the victim had a love affair with Rifat. She might have gone to the paddy field to meet Rifat, but unfortunately being raped there.

However, the victim was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test.

The victim's father lodged a case with Fulbari Police Station (PS) at the previous night in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari PS Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly violating a minor girl in Kasba PS area of the district after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.

According to a press release sent by 999 media cell, an unknown caller made a call to the emergency helpline service on Sunday night and informed that the teenager raped a minor girl at Rajnagar Village. He wants to take a legal action.

However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Kasba PS and sought an intervention in this regard.

Being informed, a team from the police station went there and detained the boy. A case was lodged, said Sub-Inspector Razzaq of the PS, adding that the victim was admitted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.















