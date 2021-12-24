Warm clothes distributed among poor people, students in two districts

Warm clothes have been distributed among cold-hit poor people and students in two districts- Dinajpur and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Blankets were distributed among 1,800 cold-hit people in Birampur and Nawabganj upazilas of the district on Friday morning.

The distribution programme funded by Janata Bank chairman Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman was held on Rose Garder School Field in Birampur Upazila Town in the morning.

The function was moderated by coordinator Mahmudul Haque Manik while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parimal Kumar Sarker, Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station Sumon Kumar Mahanta, Principal Mamunur Rashid, Janata Bank Birampur Branch Manager Danez Uddin, Birampur Press Club General Secretary Moshiur Rahman and Dinajpur Reporters' Welfare Trust President Akram Hossain spoke on the occasion.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Warm clothes have been distributed among Rohingya students in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Prantic Unnayan Society (PRANTIC) and Human Concern International (HCI) distributed warm clothes, bags and shoes among the students of the Learning Centre at Rohingya Camp-4 in the upazila, with the financial assistance from OBAT Helpers Inc. USA.

