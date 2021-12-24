Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Thakurgaon, Jhenidah, Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Bogura, in two days.

THAKURGAON: An SSC examinee was killed and another injured in a clash between two teenage gangs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Mehedi, 16, was an SSC examinee from Thakurgaon Government Boys High School in the district town.

Injured Arman, 15, is now undergoing treatment at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Atiqul Islam Atiq said locals rushed in Duramari area at around 8pm after hearing some teenagers' screams.

Then, they found the two boys lying in a pool of blood and took them to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mehedi dead on arrival.

However, the law enforcers are sincerely investigating the matter, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: Miscreants hacked a young man to death in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Riad Hossain, 20, was the son of Solaiman Hossain, a resident of Bagdanga Village under Elangi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's younger brother Rabiul Islam said Riad worked at a rice mill in the upazila headquarters. He left the workplace on Tuesday night for home. But, he did not return the house.

Later, locals spotted his body in Bagdanga area on the embankment of the Kopotakkho River at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotchandpur PS OC Moin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter sincerely.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A man was stabbed to death in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abdul Nabi, 32, son of Syed Hossain Prokash Gura Mia, was a resident of Ward No. 6 Lechuaprang area under Hnila Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Nabi was playing badminton at a court nearby the house at around 11pm.

At that time, a group of miscreants led by Absar Uddin, son of Nur Hossain, and Abdul Haque, son of Pethan Ali, attacked on Abdul Nabi, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

Teknaf Model PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

However, filing of a murder a case with Teknaf Model PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A miscreant hacked a woman to death and injured her husband entering their house in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sharmin Shila, 32, was the wife of Ranaur Rahman, a resident of Munshidpur Village under Dashuria Union in the upazila.

Injured Ranaur was admitted to Pabna General Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Firoz Kabir said Sumon Ali, 30, of Saraikandi Village in the upazila, intruded the house of Ranaur at the village at around 6am. He then, hacked Sharmin with a locally-made sharp weapon while her husband was sleeping.

Hearing her screams, Ranaur woke up and came forward to save his wife.

After a while, Sharmin succumbed to her injuries while her husband and the attacker were engaged in the fight.

Meanwhile, locals caught Sumon and handed him over to Ishwardi PS.

He is now undergoing treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex under police custody, said ASP Firoz.

After recovery, the body of Sharmin was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that the incident might have occurred over previous enmity.

Police, however, are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

BOGURA: A man, who was stabbed to injure by his co-workers in a clash centring the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Gabtali Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmed, 35, a resident of Nashipur Union in the upazila. He was a supporter of Boat symbol in the upcoming UP polls

Police and local sources said Raju and his brother Amzad Hossain along with others were at an election campaign in Kolarbari Village at around 9:30pm on December 16. At that time, some of their co-workers from the side of Boat symbol stabbed Raju and Ahmed indiscriminately following a disagreement, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took to the SZRMCH.

Later, Raju Ahmed succumbed to his injuries there at around 12:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case was filed with Gabtali Model PS in this connection.

However, police arrested a person in this connection.

The arrested person is Ferdous.

Gabtali Model PS OC Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the incident.











