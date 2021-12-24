19 brick kilns in one union of Parbatipur affect crops, fruits



More than 300 farmers formed a human chain at Parbatipur recently demanding removal of brick kilns. photo: observer

In demand of removing brick fields, more than 300 farmers formed human chain recently.

The human chain led by Krishak Sangram Parishad (KSP) Convenor Azizur Rahman was held in front of Dhula Udal Madrasa intersection in the upazila.

It was addressed, among others, by General Secretary (GS) of District Committee of Bangladesh Krishak Khetmujur Samity (BKKS) Rassel Shahin, Organising Secretary Sanjit Prasad Jitu and also Adviser of KSP, freedom fighters (FFs) Golam Sarwar Hossain, Minhajul Islam Bulbul and Jahidul Islam, GS Md Muslim of JSD (Jatiya Samaj Tantric Dal)-Parbatipur, Member Secretary Masud Rana of KSP, members Ershad, Nazma Begum, Afrajul Rahman Apon and agriculturist Md Joynal Abedin Joy.

Speakers said, on May 13 and 15, due to toxic smoke released by the brick kilns, 300 acres of 30 categories of croplands including mango groves and paddy, worth Tk 2 crore, were damaged in Dakkhin Polashbari and Banshpur moujas under Hamidpur Union.

Demanding compensation, a memorandum that included a list of 233 victim farmers was submitted on May 23 to Parbatipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nashid Kaiser Riad. On September 2, the memorandum was submitted to the Rangpur Divisional Department of Environment (DoE) and the divisional commissioner. Then victims were given assurance of compensation. But it was not implemented.

Later seeing no progress, SP Convenor Azizur Rahman filed a case with high court. On September 20 this year, a rule was issued by the high court asking for closing the brick kilns. Deputy commissioner (DC) was asked to do an enquiry in this regard and take steps within 30 days.

SP Adviser Sanjit Prasad Jitu said, "We are becoming destitute because of these brick fields. Our crops are getting burnt. While maturing fruits like mango are dropping after getting rotted. Mango groves are damaged."

FF Golam Sarwar said, poisonous smoke released by ARB Bricks, AK Bricks, Sohagi Bricks, Arnob Bricks, Ekata Bricks, and Jahura Bricks darkened over the entire village.

In two moujas, 300 acres of croplands were burnt. And 50 mango orchards, bamboo and litchi garden, banana, coconut, guava, wild olive, and nut fields were destroyed.

GS Rasel Shahin said, crops in the areas are destroyed every year due to brick kilns. But this year's damage has been higher. He sought intervene from the government so that it does not occur again in the next year.

Convenor Azizur Rhman said, if compensations are not given within December 31, greater movement will be announced.

When asked, Assistant Director of DoE-Dinajpur AKM Samiul Alam Kursi said, after receiving the letter from the administration the enquiry has been completed. Drive will be conducted against brick kilns soon, he added.





