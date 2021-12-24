Habiganj Press Club gets new body

HABIGANJ Dec 24: A 15-member new executive committee of Habiganj Press Club was formed in the district on Friday.

Rasel Chowdhury has been elected as president, Rashed Ahmed Khan as general secretary (GS) and Ashraful Islam Koohinur as treasurer for the next one year term.

Besides, the Annual General Meeting of Habiganj Press Club was held at its auditorium in the town.

Lawmaker Advocate Md Abu Zahir, from Habiganj-3 constituency, attended the meeting as chief guest while former president of Habiganj Press Club Chowdhury Md Fariad was in the chair.

The Annual Report for the year of 2021 was placed in the meeting by former GS of the press club Chowdhury Masud Ali Forhad.

All the members of the club were also present at the programme.






