Garlic growers at Chalan Beel dream of fair price



Farmers planting garlic seeds at a field in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

The farmers suffered last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic and increased prices of agriculture tools.

According to field sources, after harvesting transplanted Aman (T-Aman), garlic is farmed in the same land.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said garlic cultivation cost has increased manifold compared to last year's.

Per bigha garlic cultivation cost Tk 30,000 to 40,000. Also an additional cost of Tk 6,000 to 7,000 is counted by them for seed, fertiliser-insecticide, irrigation, weeding and labour wage.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore said, this year 24,800 hectares (ha) of lands have been targeted for garlic cultivation in Chalanbeel. Of these, 22,300ha are in Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Tarash, Chatmohar and Singra upazilas.

Per bigha farming cost included Tk 12,000 for seed, Tk 10,000 for fertiliser-insecticide, Tk 8,000 for labour wage, and Tk 6,000 for irrigation.

Besides, taking contract at Tk 10,000 to 12,000 per bigha, contract growers cultivated garlic.

Farmer Abul Hossain, 50, of Dharabaria Village in Gurudaspur Upazila, said, he has cultivated garlic on five bighas this year. He needed Tk 24,000 for seed, fertiliser-insecticide and irrigation for farming per bigha. He needed Tk 12,000 for seed-sowing and weeding. He has farmed Bangi (one type of melon) as co-crop. He will get a production of Tk 20,000-25,000 excluding cost if weather remains fair.

Farmer Sukumar Sarkar of Patpara Village said, he has brought six bighas of contract lands under garlic cultivation this year. Compared to last year, his per bigha farming cost required extra Tk 6,000-7,000. Finding no option, he took loan of over Tk 1 lakh from an NGO to make his garlic farming. If weather does not go fair and price is not fair, he will be a great loser.

Garlic growers Nazmul Hossain, Jalal Uddin and others in Chalan Beel said, they had been cultivating garlic in un-ploughed lands in Chalan Beel for about last 22 years. But this year they have made their garlic cultivation by taking land lease and loan. If they don't get fair prices of their white gold produce (garlic), they will have to get to street

DAE sources said, compared to last year, less land is brought under garlic farming this year in Chalanbeel region. Growers in Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Tarash, Chatmohar, and Singra are given necessary advice and fertiliser.









