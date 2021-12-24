Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Garlic growers at Chalan Beel dream of fair price

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Farmers planting garlic seeds at a field in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

Farmers planting garlic seeds at a field in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 24: Taking loan from NGOs, garlic is cultivated in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, expecting a good profit from their produce.
The farmers suffered last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic and increased prices of agriculture tools.
According to field sources, after harvesting transplanted Aman (T-Aman), garlic is farmed in the same land.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said garlic cultivation cost has increased manifold compared to last year's.
Per bigha garlic cultivation cost Tk 30,000 to 40,000. Also an additional cost of Tk 6,000 to 7,000 is counted by them for seed, fertiliser-insecticide, irrigation, weeding and labour wage.
Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore said, this year 24,800 hectares (ha) of lands have been targeted for garlic cultivation in Chalanbeel. Of these, 22,300ha are in Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Tarash, Chatmohar and Singra upazilas.
Per bigha farming cost included Tk 12,000 for seed, Tk 10,000 for fertiliser-insecticide, Tk 8,000 for labour wage, and Tk 6,000 for irrigation.
Besides, taking contract at Tk 10,000 to 12,000 per bigha, contract growers cultivated garlic.  
Farmer Abul Hossain, 50, of Dharabaria Village in Gurudaspur Upazila, said, he has cultivated garlic on five bighas this year. He needed Tk 24,000 for seed, fertiliser-insecticide and irrigation for farming per bigha. He needed Tk 12,000 for seed-sowing and weeding. He has farmed Bangi (one type of melon) as co-crop. He will get a production of Tk 20,000-25,000 excluding cost if  weather remains fair.
Farmer Sukumar Sarkar of Patpara Village said, he has brought six bighas of contract lands under garlic cultivation this year. Compared to last year, his per bigha farming cost required extra Tk 6,000-7,000. Finding no option, he took loan of over Tk 1 lakh from an NGO to make his garlic farming. If weather does not go fair and price is not fair, he will be a great loser.
Garlic growers Nazmul Hossain, Jalal Uddin and others in Chalan Beel said, they had been cultivating garlic in un-ploughed lands in Chalan Beel for about last 22 years. But this year they have made their garlic cultivation by taking land lease and loan. If they don't get fair prices of their white gold produce (garlic), they will have to get to street
DAE sources said, compared to last year, less land is brought under garlic farming this year in Chalanbeel region.  Growers in Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Tarash, Chatmohar, and Singra are given necessary advice and fertiliser.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl saved from child marriage at Baraigram
Migratory birds keep Jobai Beel vibrant at Sapahar
Two held in rape cases in two districts
Warm clothes distributed among poor people, students in two districts
Five people murdered in five districts
Five-day training on Block Boutique
19 brick kilns in one union of Parbatipur affect crops, fruits
Habiganj Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
US authorizes Covid pill
Limited academic activities till March: Minister
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
BNP wants to make President's dialogue questionable: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft