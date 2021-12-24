Six shops burnt in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Dec 24: At least six shops were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Puran Bazar in the upazila at night.

Local sources said the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop in the market at around 9:30pm, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, two fire fighting units from Madaripur Fire Service and Civil Defence and later, another unit from Shariatpur rushed to the scene.

The fire service personnel doused the blaze after one hour of frantic effort, said Madaripur Fire Service Station Deputy Director Mofazzal Hossain.

The affected traders claimed that the damage caused by the fire is estimated at about Tk one core.

Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Dr Rihma Khatun and Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russel visited the scene.





















