Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Cumilla and Bogura, in two days.

DINAJPUR: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Ghoraghat and Birampur upazilas of the district on Friday.

A man was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Sarker, 35, son of Sree Atul Sarker, a resident of Naglu Village in Sonatala Upazila of Bogura District. He worked at a grocery shop at Raniganj Bazar in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur District.

Police and local sources said Sujon was going to Raniganj Bazar from Ghoraghat Bus Stand at around 12pm riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind in Nitaisha Technical College area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Regional Highway, leaving Sujon Sarker dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police could not identify the truck immediately as it managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

A case has been filed with Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat PS Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 55, son of Faimuddin, a resident of Ayra Village in the upazila. He was a trader of paddy and fertiliser at Ayra Mor Bazar in the area.

Police and local sources said Alamgir was going to Ayra from Birampur Town riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a sand-laden tractor rammed into the motorcycle in Ghatpar area on the Jamuna Bridge, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the tractor.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumer Mohanta confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

CUMILLA: A man was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Laksam Upazila of the on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a covered van collided head-on with a passenger-laden bus in Chandana Bazar area on the Comilla-Noakhali Regional Highway in the morning, which left the covered van driver dead on the spot and seven other people injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Confirming the incident, Laksam Highway Crossing Outpost In-Charge Maksudul Hasan said the accident might have occurred due to the dense fog.

BOGURA: A construction worker was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Babu Mia, 40, son of Hasen Ali, a resident of Pandarpara Village in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district. He was a worker of the Bogura-Natore Highway extended construction work.

Local sources said a covered van of PRAN-RFL Company hit him in Koigari area on the Bogura-Natore Highway at around 5:30pm when he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

However, the law enforcers seized the covered van and arrested its driver in this regard.









