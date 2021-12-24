Thrust on imparting training to women to be self-employed

GAIBANDHA, Dec 24: Speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for imparting training to women to help them to be self-employed.

"Training is very important tool to become successful in any profession. Without training, none could become successful entrepreneur because training helps everybody and works as a teacher", they also said.

They made the comments while addressing a concluding ceremony of five-day long training on income-generating Activity (IGA) Block Boutique organized by Training Unit, District Cooperative Office in cooperation with Sundarganj Upazila Cooperative Office at the hallroom of Jana Kalyan Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samobay Samity at Jhinia Bazar of the upazila on Thursday.

District Cooperative Officer Md. Sharif Uddin attended the function as chief guest while Upazila Cooperative Officer Md. Ataur Rahman presided over the concluding ceremony.

Md. Sharif Uddin, in his speech, urged the trainees to utilise the knowledge acquired from the training practically to become self-employed and change their lots economically.

Later, he formally distributed the certificates to the participants.

A total of 25 women of the upazila took part in the training.

The sessions of the training were conducted by Joint Registrar of Divisional Cooperative Office Md. Mokhlesur Rahman and Deputy Registrar (Admin) and also Principal of Regional Cooperative Institute Md. Shahinur Islam.




















