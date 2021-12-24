Tentulia Upazila shivers in extreme cold

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Dec 24: The inhabitants of Tentulia Upazila in the district are shivering in extreme cold as severe cold weather continues to intensify.

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 8.3 degree Celsius in the upazila on Friday, said Md Russel Shah, officer-in-charge of Tentulia Weather Observation Centre.

The cold wave intensifies more at nights in comparison of days, the official added.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area. Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.

Many of them were seen to keep themselves warm by burning tyres, straws and papers.

Poor people are the worst victims of the cold.
















