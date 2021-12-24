Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:56 PM
Home Countryside

Convicted criminal found dead in Manikganj

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Dec 24: Police recovered the body of a convicted criminal from a grass field in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 60, son of late Kifaz Uddin, a resident of Mollapara Village under Talebpur Union in the upazila. He along with his family members lived in his father-in-law's house in Uttar Jamsa area.
Police and local sources said Abdul Mannan was a warranted criminal in an arms and robbery case. Due to this, he did not sleep in the house at night fearing of being caught.
However, Abdul Mannan went out of the house for a grass field on the bank of the Kaliganga River at around 8pm on Wednesday. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body at the grass field at dawn on Thursday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's wife Monwara Khatun alleged that the guards of the grass field might have killed her husband.
Officer-in-Charge of Singair Police Station Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.


