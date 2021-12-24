Deplorable Demra-Kaliganj Road causes immense suffering to people



Vehicles struggling to ply on the Kanchanbridge-Rupganj Road due to its deplorable condition. photo: observer

Despite repeated local demand for repairing the road and protecting it from heavy-loaded vehicles of stone, coal and shipyard goods, there has been no headway. In stopping damaging vehicles, the local administrative role has been questioned.

According to local sources, suffering people formed human chains and held meetings protesting plying of over-loaded vehicles and repairing the road. But these did not work.

Locals complained, in this case local administration and public representatives are playing mysterious role.

Different companies are bringing stone, coal and shipyard goods by loaded trucks of 35.40 metric tons (MT); roadside trading of sand carrying by restricted Ichharmatha-lorry and excessively laden vehicles is going unabated; due to plying of such heavy-loaded vehicles, numerous puddles and holes have been created on the road.

During a field visit, it was learnt, the linking roads of the road after Rupganj Thana point in Fazurbari Crossing-Jangir-Pitolganj-Voktobari-Kanchenbridge-Shimulia-Kazirbag-Deboi-Beldi areas and other areas ranging from Fazurbari Crossing to Dakkhinbag-Baghberh-City Market have been lying useless for about three years.

These roads are used by lakhs of people for going to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex, Thana Office, Sub-Registry Office, and the main post office of the upazila..Besides, there are public and private hospitals, schools, kindergartens, mosques and madrasas. In fact, all sections of people are suffering.

Rashed of Fazurbari Intersection said, because of worse deplorable condition, the road has been risky. It costs Tk 50 to 80 for passing the Demra-Kaliganj Road. Also sometimes transports are not available at extra fare even. Several students of Harinda Government Primary School like Jubayer, Samia, and Lamia said, they have to suffer for the deplorable road having puddles and holes. Their clothes get clayed due to spreading of rain water during the rain time.

Auto-rickshaw Driver Sharif Mia said, his auto fell into hole and its axel got broken in the last week. Later the auto was repaired at Tk 1,500. But its wheel got broken after six days as the auto fell into hole again. Despite the deplorable condition for a long time, passengers are using the road as there is no alternative road.

Upazila Executive Engineer Jamal Uddin said, there is no restriction about how much weighted vehicles can use the road; but the road has got broken due to moving of 35/40 MT loaded vehicles of stone, iron, coal and other goods.

Rupganj Union Chairman Salauddin Bhuiya said, due to plying of heavy vehicles, the road has got broken. "I have repaired the road frequently at my own cost. But it got broken sooner again and again," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Nusrat Jahan said, plying of heavy vehicles has been restricted; besides, no public representative applied for the road repairing. "If we get application, the road will be repaired according to the government rule," she maintained.







