Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Deplorable Demra-Kaliganj Road causes immense suffering to people

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Vehicles struggling to ply on the Kanchanbridge-Rupganj Road due to its deplorable condition. photo: observer

Vehicles struggling to ply on the Kanchanbridge-Rupganj Road due to its deplorable condition. photo: observer

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ, Dec 24: The four kilometre damaged Demra-Kaliganj Road in Rupganj Upazila of the district is causing immense suffering to people.
Despite repeated local demand for repairing the road and protecting it from heavy-loaded vehicles of stone, coal and shipyard goods, there has been no headway. In stopping damaging vehicles, the local administrative role has been questioned.
According to local sources, suffering people formed human chains and held meetings protesting plying of over-loaded vehicles and repairing the road. But these did not work.       
Locals complained, in this case local administration and public representatives are playing mysterious role.
Different companies are bringing stone, coal and shipyard goods by loaded trucks of 35.40 metric tons (MT); roadside trading of sand carrying by restricted Ichharmatha-lorry and excessively laden vehicles is going unabated; due to plying of such heavy-loaded vehicles, numerous puddles and holes have been created on the road.
During a field visit, it was learnt, the linking roads of the road  after Rupganj Thana point in Fazurbari Crossing-Jangir-Pitolganj-Voktobari-Kanchenbridge-Shimulia-Kazirbag-Deboi-Beldi areas and other areas ranging from Fazurbari Crossing to Dakkhinbag-Baghberh-City Market have been lying useless for about three years.
These roads are used by lakhs of people for going to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex, Thana Office, Sub-Registry Office, and the main post office of the upazila..Besides, there are public and private hospitals, schools, kindergartens,   mosques and madrasas. In fact, all sections of people are suffering.
Rashed of Fazurbari Intersection said, because of worse deplorable condition, the road has been risky. It costs Tk 50 to 80 for passing the Demra-Kaliganj Road. Also sometimes transports are not available at extra fare even. Several students of Harinda Government Primary School like Jubayer, Samia, and Lamia said, they have to suffer for the deplorable road having puddles and holes. Their clothes get clayed due to spreading of rain water during the rain time.
Auto-rickshaw Driver Sharif Mia said, his auto fell into hole and its axel got broken in the last week. Later the auto was repaired at Tk 1,500. But  its wheel got broken after six days as the auto fell into hole again. Despite the deplorable condition for a long time, passengers are using the road as there is no alternative road.    
Upazila Executive Engineer Jamal Uddin said, there is no restriction about how much weighted vehicles can use the road; but the road has got broken due to moving of 35/40 MT loaded vehicles of stone, iron, coal and other goods.
Rupganj Union Chairman Salauddin Bhuiya said, due to plying of heavy vehicles, the road has got broken. "I have repaired the road frequently at my own cost. But it got broken sooner again and again," he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Nusrat Jahan said, plying of heavy vehicles has been restricted; besides, no public representative applied for the road repairing. "If we get application, the road will be repaired according to the government rule," she maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl saved from child marriage at Baraigram
Migratory birds keep Jobai Beel vibrant at Sapahar
Two held in rape cases in two districts
Warm clothes distributed among poor people, students in two districts
Five people murdered in five districts
Five-day training on Block Boutique
19 brick kilns in one union of Parbatipur affect crops, fruits
Habiganj Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
US authorizes Covid pill
Limited academic activities till March: Minister
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
BNP wants to make President's dialogue questionable: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft