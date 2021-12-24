Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Gas wastage should be stopped

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir,

Over the course of time reserve of everything runs out. This is also applicable for the natural resources. Day-by-day gas reserve in Bangladesh is depleting and it will finish within a few years. One of the main reasons of this rapid depletion of gas reserve is the misuse of it in every sector. Everyone ranging from government office to hotels, private sectors and house is equally responsible for this alarming situation. Many people do not turn off their gas burners to save a matchstick. In many places ovens are seen burning unnecessary.

Nowadays we are facing serious shortage of gas. Due to the deficit of gas industrial production will be hampered. For example, the garment factories are facing a serious problem.

But it is a matter of great regret that we have no headache about this.

Government must take proper measures to prevent gas from being wasted. Besides illegal connections of gas must be stopped with strong hand.

Asheq
Borolekha, Sylhet



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas wastage should be stopped
Chilean democracy faces a critical test
Helping family during C-19
International image of Bangladesh in 50 years
Save street children from drugs
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Facts must be unearthed
US' hyperbolic China, Russia, Iran statements show outdated foreign policy


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
US authorizes Covid pill
Limited academic activities till March: Minister
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Habiganj police sue 2,000 BNP leaders
BNP wants to make President's dialogue questionable: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft