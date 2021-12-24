Save street children from drugs



Syed Rifat



According to UNICEF, there are 9,69,726 street children in Bangladesh. They have no basic resources like shelter, education, food, employment, or medical facilities. As a result, these children are forced to live a kind of socially isolated and inhuman life.



These isolated children are choosing the path of dangerous drugs as a source of entertainment, hunger suppressant, alleviation of loneliness, and companionship. According to the Bangladesh Child Rights Forum, 85 percent of street children use drugs directly and indirectly. 20 percent of them are addicted to heroin, 44 percent addicted to smoking, 28 percent are addicted to various types of tablets and 6 percent of these children are addicted to injections.

However, due to cheap prices and easy availability, the most popular drug among these children is glue sniffing. Which is locally called 'Dandy'. The social impact of such a picture of constantly taking drugs by children is horrendous and long-term. To meet the demand for drugs, they are involved in various terrible crimes like theft, robbery, murder, drug trafficking, etc.



As drugs destroy their mental development, they do not hesitate to commit these types of heinous crimes. It is also deteriorating the law and order situation of our society.According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 70 percent of street children addicted to drugs are involved in criminal activities.



These children are also involved in begging under the influence of drugs and an antisocialist syndicate, which is a major obstacle to the country's economic prosperity. Effects of long-term use of these drugs are also risky for child's health. The transient pleasure of drugs is causing long-term damage to their organs which is curable in some cases but time-consuming. Such degradation of uprooted children is a major obstacle in the way of sustainable development of any country.



Through state initiatives and the cooperation of all of us, it is possible to bring these misguided children back to the mainstream. Sub-section (1) of Article 20 of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child states that 'Children who are temporarily or permanently deprived of the family environment or who do not have the appropriate family environment to protect their interests are entitled to special protection and assistance from the state.'



Although there are some government arrangements in Bangladesh for the rehabilitation of street children, they are insufficient compared to the demand. Ensuring health care is the first step in getting drug-addicted street children back to normal life. All have to ensure their social rights. Section 85 of the Bangladesh Children Act enumerates institutional care for disadvantaged children.



In this case, they have to be rehabilitated in the homes under the Department of Social Welfare.A Specialized Residential Hospital-Based Child Rehabilitation Center can be set up to bring these children back to normal life quickly.



Lack of food is one of the main reasons for most children to take drugs, so measures must be taken to ensure the daily necessary food. It is important to change the mental state of these children through the psychosocial counseling process conducted by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. During the rehabilitation period, a monitoring cell consisting of various experts can be formed by government initiatives. In the post-rehabilitation period, all types of education should be ensured for these children. NGO and Voluntary organizations can also play a key role by eliminating child labor, education, and enrollment and providing safe shelter.



Law enforcement agencies should also be on high alert to identify the source of the drug and eradicate it. Special care should be taken to ensure that these children do not buy dandy or any special type of drug from any place. The syndicate by which these children are forcibly involved in begging should be brought under the prevailing law and strict punishment should be ensured.



Section 71 of the Bangladesh Children's Act of 2013 makes it a punishable crime to employ a child to beg and for this offense, punishment has been assigned not exceeding five years in prison or a fine of not exceeding one lakh Taka.



Today's children are tomorrow's future. The number of street children in this country is constantly increasing at an alarming rate.According to UNICEF,by 2024 the number of street children will be 16 lakhs 15 thousand 330. Therefore, if no initiative is taken now, the number of drug addicts will increase exponentially. They will also create the opportunity for other children to become involved in drug abusewhich will pose serious a threat to our national life. If these children can be educated with proper education through rehabilitation, they will become the skilled manpower of the future and on the other hand, they will be able to play a vital role in the implementation of the government-announced Vision 2041 and the overall development of the country.

