Father, son killed in Panchagarh road crash

PANCHAGARH, Dec 23: A 70-year-old man and his son were crushed under the wheels of a truck on Panchagarh-Tetulia highway at Board Bazar in

Sadar upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Momir Uddin and his son Rezaul Karim, 40 of Mithapukur area in Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred at noon when the truck hit a motorbike carrying the duo while it was heading towards Tetulia upazila, leaving them injured, said Jahangir Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of Tetulia Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. -UNB