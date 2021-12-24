People spontaneously joining BNP rallies

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said ordinary people of the country are spontaneously participating in the anti-government movements.

He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Thursday.

Fakhrul Islam said people of the country cannot be intimidated by repression, killing and disappearance.

"Ordinary people are spontaneously participating in all of our programmes. This means that the people of this country will bring back the democracy through protests and demonstrations. "

BNP Secretary General further said the government was systematically shrinking the democratic scope of the country.

"These programmes of ours were absolutely peaceful and in no way disrupted peace. But they are obstructing the rallies in a planned manner, " he said.

Mirza Fakhrul claimed that 300 BNP leaders and activists were injured in the indiscriminate baton charge and firing by the police at a rally in Habiganj.

Around 1,200 rounds of bullets of shotgun were fired, which is completely illegal, Fakhrul said.

"Police suddenly attacked our peaceful democratic demonstration in Habigang. Our Habiganj district Juba Dal Joint Secretary Shafiqur Islam Setu, district Chhatra Dal Organizing Secretary Shah Rajib Ahsan Ringon and Joint Secretary Saidur Rahman were seriously injured. Saidur Rahman lost his eyesight," he said.



