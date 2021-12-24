Charges pressed against Khasru

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 23: Chattogram police have submitted charge sheet against BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed under the Special Powers Act for instigating violence

and destabilising the country during the students' movement for safe roads three years ago.

The charge sheet against Khasru and a Chatra Dal leader Milhanur Rahman Nowmi was submitted by sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjoy Guha of Counter Terrorism (CT) unit, Chattogram Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, CMP Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farook-ul-Haque confirmed on Thursday.

In the report submitted to a Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, police, however, said that no evidence was found against the two in allegations under the ICT Act. -UNB







