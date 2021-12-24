Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Front Page

Inciting Student  Protests

Charges pressed against Khasru

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 23: Chattogram police have submitted charge sheet against BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed under the Special Powers Act for instigating violence
and destabilising the country during the students' movement for safe roads three years ago.
The charge sheet against Khasru and a Chatra Dal leader Milhanur Rahman Nowmi was submitted by sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjoy Guha of Counter Terrorism (CT) unit, Chattogram Metropolitan Police  on Wednesday,  CMP Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farook-ul-Haque confirmed on Thursday.
In the report submitted to a Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, police, however, said that no evidence was found against the two in allegations under the ICT Act.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road crash
People spontaneously joining BNP rallies
Charges pressed against Khasru
Homemade cakes of different varieties, traditional winter delicacies
AZ booster works against Omicron
Padma ferry services resume
BNP making President’s initiative of EC formation questionable: Quader
Dewanganj Mayor arrested for slapping Education Officer


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Walton brings new smartwatch
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft