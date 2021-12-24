Padma ferry services resume

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Banglabazar routes resumed on Thursday after 10-hour suspension.

Ferry services resumed around 10:00 am. Besides, Shimulia-Banglabazar route ferry service resumed around 9:00 am after six hours of suspension.

From midnight on Wednesday, a large number of vehicles, including goods-laden trucks, were stranded at the ghats waiting to cross the river, causing immense sufferings to passengers.

The ghat authorities suspended movement of the vehicles on the ferry route due to poor visibility.

Md Khorshed Alam, Assistant Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water

Transport Corporation's (BIWTC) Daulatdia ghat, said the ferry services resumed at 10:00am as the fog began to disappear.

Currently, 16 ferries are operating on the Paturia-Daulatdia route.

A ferry carrying passengers and vehicles got stuck in the middle of the river early today due to heavy fog and less visibility. Later the ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia was suspended around 12:30am to avoid accident, he added.

The Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry service resumed around 9:00 am, said Mohammad Faisal, Manager, Shimulia ghat, BIWTC.

Meanwhile, ferry services on the Aricha-Kazirhat route also resumed after suspension.





