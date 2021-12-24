Dewanganj Mayor arrested for slapping Education Officer

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested Shah Newaz Shahanshah, the municipality mayor of Jamalpur's Dewanganj, from a hotel in Dhaka for slapping an education officer during a Victory Day event.

He was arrested from a hotel in Uttara Sector 6 on Thursday morning, RAB spokesman Commander Khandker Al Moin said. The arrest was made in connection with the case filed by the victim, Md Meher Ullah, at Dewanganj Police Station.

Shahanshah will be sent to Jamalpur, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of the RAB Law and Media Mass Media Wing.

On Dec 16, Mayor Shahanshah had gone to attend a Victory Day Event at the Dewanganj High School field. Md Meher Ullah, a secondary school official from the upazila, was announcing the names of various departments and organisations paying their respects at the event.

The education officer said he was insulted and slapped because there was a 'delay' in announcing the municipality's name. Afterwards, he filed a case with Dewanganj police.

Media reports on the incident were widely discussed and teachers and officials at various secondary and higher secondary schools in the upazila held demonstrations.

Asked about the incident, Shahanshah had said that Meher Ullah had announced the municipality's name eighth instead of fifth for 'some mysterious reason'.

"For this reason, there was an exchange of words with the secondary education official. But the slap is fictitious and fabricated."

Officials and employees of the Dewanganj Municipality Council held demonstrations calling the case false and demanding its withdrawal.

On Dec 19, the district Awami League expelled Shahanshah for 'breach of party discipline'.

Two days later, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives temporarily suspended Shahanshah from the municipality mayor's post.

The mayor was recently suspended by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives for slapping a secondary education official from his upazila during a Victory Day event on Tuesday.

"Shahanshah was accused of assaulting, insulting and intimidating Md Meher Ullah, the upazila secondary education officer, during a Victory Day event. The victim filed a case against Shahanshah with Dewanganj Police Station on the same day over the incident," the ministry said in the notice.

"The mayor's actions were unethical, including misuse of power and misgovernance, and according to Section 3(1)(d) of the Local Government (Municipality) Act, 2009, they were inappropriate and against the public interest."

Shahanshah became Dewanganj Municipality mayor in 2016. In March of this year, the Awami League ran their candidate Fareen Hossain against him in the election. Shahanshah was expelled from the party for running as an independent candidate in defiance of the party's wishes.

But, after the Awami League candidate's application was rejected for loan fraud, Shahanshah was reinstated to the Awami League and ran in the election with the party's support. He was elected to the post for a second time under the coconut tree symbol.

