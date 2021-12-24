Video
Freedom Fighters to get free medical services

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Thursday said that 100 per cent free medical services will be provided to the heroic freedom fighters.
AKM Mozammel Haque said, "We have an agreement to ensure their medical care. It will be effective
from January, 2022. Freedom fighters will get 100 per cent free medical services in all parts of the country including districts and upazilas. There will be free medical treatment, medicines, tests, X-rays and everything else needed."
The minister came up with the disclosure while addressing a reception and honouring ceremony of heroic freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at Mahanagar Natyamanche in the city on Thursday.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has organized the function on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
AKM Mozammel Haque said, 'The freedom fighters are getting an allowance of Tk 20,000. Besides, houses will be given to the freedom fighters. We want to preserve certain places of the historic Suhrawardy Udyan as the birthplace of the Liberation War where people can go and know the history of the liberation war. There will be various pictures of that time. Besides, we are preserving the places where the war took place during the liberation war. Also, if a freedom fighter dies, he will be buried in a similarly designed grave; As if seeing a grave even after 50 years, it is understood that it is the grave of a heroic freedom fighter."


