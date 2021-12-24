BSC profits Tk 72.3cr in FY ’20-21

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has made a profit of Tk 72.3 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, an increase by Tk 30.56 crore compared to the profit of the previous fiscal year 2019-20 of Tk 41.47 crore.

The information was given at the 310th meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation at BSC Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BSC, presided over the meeting.

In the first quarter of the FY 2021-22 (July-September), BSC has earned a net profit Tk 66.25 crore. At the same time last FY (2020-21) net profit was Tk 8.80 crore.

It was informed from the meeting that BSC has paid 10 per cent dividend to the shareholders in the FY 2019-20. It has proposed to pay 12 per cent dividend in the FY 2020-21.

Among others, BSC Board Member and Secretary of Shipping Ministry Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Board Member and Managing Director of BSC Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, Board Member Independent Director Prof M Shahjahan Mina and Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Board Members Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Nasima Parveen, Pijush Dutta and Mohammad Yusuf were present at the meeting.











