Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Front Page

BSC profits Tk 72.3cr in FY ’20-21

Tk 30.56cr up from previous FY

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has made a profit of Tk 72.3 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, an increase by Tk 30.56 crore compared to the profit of the previous fiscal year 2019-20 of Tk 41.47 crore.
The information was given at the 310th meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation at BSC Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BSC, presided over the meeting.
In the first quarter of the FY 2021-22 (July-September), BSC has earned a net profit Tk 66.25 crore. At the same time last FY (2020-21) net profit was Tk 8.80 crore.
It was informed from the meeting that BSC has paid 10 per cent dividend to the shareholders in the FY 2019-20. It has proposed to pay 12 per cent dividend in the FY 2020-21.
Among others, BSC Board Member and Secretary of Shipping Ministry Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Board Member and Managing Director of BSC Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, Board Member Independent Director Prof M Shahjahan Mina and Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Board Members Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Nasima Parveen, Pijush Dutta and Mohammad Yusuf were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road crash
People spontaneously joining BNP rallies
Charges pressed against Khasru
Homemade cakes of different varieties, traditional winter delicacies
AZ booster works against Omicron
Padma ferry services resume
BNP making President’s initiative of EC formation questionable: Quader
Dewanganj Mayor arrested for slapping Education Officer


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft