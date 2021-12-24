Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Front Page

One more dies under DSCC garbage truck

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

An elderly man was crushed by a garbage truck of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday.
In a span of a month, three people were killed by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and DSCC garbage trucks. An old woman was injured in
another accident.
The deceased was identified as Swapan Kumar Sarkar from Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria. He lived with his family in the Gandaria area of the capital.
The incident took place at the junction of Rajdhani Super Market and Mayor Hanif Flyover area around 7:00am.
Biplob Kumar Sarkar, nephew of the late Swapan Kumar Sarkar, told the Daily Observer, "My uncle was going to Mugda by a rickshaw around 7:00am. A DSCC garbage truck pushed my uncle's rickshaw from behind near Rajdhani Super Market and Mayor Hanif Flyover area and ran over my uncle after fell to the ground."
Wari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Hawlader said, "We are still not sure which vehicle was involved in the accident. We will be able to identify the car only after examining the surrounding CCTV footages."
Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Ujjal Hossain said, "We saw him lying on the road in front of Rajdhani Super Market in a bloody state." The deceased was sent to the morgue of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford) for autopsy.
Earlier, Naeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College in Gulistan, was killed on November 24 by a DSCC garbage truck and Ahsan Kabir Khan, 45, was killed by a garbage truck of the DNCC at Panthapath on November 25.
Following these incidents, students started a movement demanding safe roads in the capital, proposing 11 points to the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road crash
People spontaneously joining BNP rallies
Charges pressed against Khasru
Homemade cakes of different varieties, traditional winter delicacies
AZ booster works against Omicron
Padma ferry services resume
BNP making President’s initiative of EC formation questionable: Quader
Dewanganj Mayor arrested for slapping Education Officer


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft