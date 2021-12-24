One more dies under DSCC garbage truck

An elderly man was crushed by a garbage truck of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday.

In a span of a month, three people were killed by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and DSCC garbage trucks. An old woman was injured in

another accident.

The deceased was identified as Swapan Kumar Sarkar from Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria. He lived with his family in the Gandaria area of the capital.

The incident took place at the junction of Rajdhani Super Market and Mayor Hanif Flyover area around 7:00am.

Biplob Kumar Sarkar, nephew of the late Swapan Kumar Sarkar, told the Daily Observer, "My uncle was going to Mugda by a rickshaw around 7:00am. A DSCC garbage truck pushed my uncle's rickshaw from behind near Rajdhani Super Market and Mayor Hanif Flyover area and ran over my uncle after fell to the ground."

Wari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Hawlader said, "We are still not sure which vehicle was involved in the accident. We will be able to identify the car only after examining the surrounding CCTV footages."

Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Ujjal Hossain said, "We saw him lying on the road in front of Rajdhani Super Market in a bloody state." The deceased was sent to the morgue of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford) for autopsy.

Earlier, Naeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College in Gulistan, was killed on November 24 by a DSCC garbage truck and Ahsan Kabir Khan, 45, was killed by a garbage truck of the DNCC at Panthapath on November 25.

