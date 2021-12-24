PM urges Maldives govt, pvt sector to be partners in BD development    

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the government and the private sector of the Maldives to be partners in Bangladesh's development journey for mutual benefit.

"I hope that our warm and friendly relations will further be consolidated. Bangladesh is thriving with possibilities and potentials. I call upon both the government and the private sector of the Maldives to be our partners in the development journey in the next fifty years for mutual benefit," she said while addressing the Maldivian national parliament on Thursday.

On the Bangladeshi Prime Minister's arrival at the People's Majlis (Parliament), she was received by Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and the Deputy Speaker.

"I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to address the distinguished members of the Majlis, at

this home of politics and policies, which is the heart of democracy of this beautiful country," she told the Maldives parliament.

"As a person who has been involved in politics all her life, I am delighted to be here at the Parliament of a fraternal country with whom we share historical linkages, multiple commonalities, similar challenges, and a shared vision of prosperity," she added.

"We reiterate our principled position of collaboration with our fraternal neighbours in South Asia, as had been enunciated by our Father of the Nation," she said.

Mentioning that no country in the world can prosper in isolation, the Prime Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us all that allthe countries have to share experiences for the sake of a better, secured, and prosperous world.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian Parliament Speaker in his speech highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her role in leading the developing nations particularly to fight the climate change impacts on the global stage.

He referred to a BBC report that described Sheikh Hasina as one of the five deal makers to pursue the climate change issues at the 76th United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

The Speaker presented the Prime Minister a painting of a boat.

The Prime Minister later signed the visitors' book and held a meeting with the Speaker of the Maldives parliament.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister said that 2021 was a landmark year for Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations with the exchange of high-level visits, fruitful bilateral discussions among relevant authorities, and goodwill exchange of collaboration on many areas of bilateral interests.

"We firmly believe we would further consolidate our bilateral relations through further expansion of trade, investment, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people contacts," she added.

The Prime Minister said she hopes that the next fifty years' journey of the two countries will be even more fruitful and bring meaningful changes to the lives of the peoples of the two countries.

"I wish prosperity and happiness for the people of the Maldives and its pioneering leaders," she said.

Taking this opportunity, she said, "I want to pay homage to our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who selflessly devoted his whole life for the cause of democracy and establishing a society free from hunger-poverty, deprivation, and injustice."

The Prime Minister thanked President Solih for attending the opening celebrations of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in March last.

"Our path to independence and emancipation has not been an easy one. Our Father of the Nation struggled all his life to bring happiness to the people of Bengal. He spent about 13 years out of 24 years from 1947 to 1971 in jail with occasional intervals," she added.

"Following his footsteps and inspired by this economic and political philosophy, I am happy to share that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the last decade. The average GDP growth registered in the previous few years has been more than 7 per cent while in 2019-20, just before the pandemic, our GDP growth rate was 8.2 per cent," she added.

The Prime Minister said, "In continuation of our development journey, we have to transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2021, meet all the SDG targets by 2031, turn into a knowledge-based developed country by 2041, and a prosperous and resilient Delta by 2100."

The Prime Minister said development brings its own challenges, "To cope with the situation that we will face after the withdrawal of the benefits we used to enjoy as an LDC, our focus will be on diversifying the economy and exploring new markets."

"We are also striving to transform into a technology-driven society and innovation-led growth with a vision of Digital Bangladesh," she added.







