BD, Maldives resolve to fight terrorism, extremism for regional peace, security



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during their bilateral talks at Maldives capital Male on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Both the countries also consented, during the dialogue in Male, to work together to face the challenges of climate change and for early repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih made all these commitments following bilateral talks and issued separate statements in a Ministry on Cooperation in the Areas of Youth and Sports Development on behalf of their respective sides.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih witnessed the signing ceremony.

Besides, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue of Bangladesh Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and Commissioner-General of Taxation of the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) Fathuhulla Jameel also signed the agreement between the Maldives and Bangladesh for the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to the Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance.

Apart from this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences was renewed between Bangladesh and Maldives' health ministries.

Bangladesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and the Maldivian Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem inked the renewal of the MoU.

Bangladesh and the Maldives signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas between the two countries.

"We agreed to intensify collaboration through increased opportunities for higher education, vocational training and skill development for Maldivian students in Bangladesh," said the Maldivian leader.

The agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Income Taxes marks a crucial step forward in promoting economic cooperation. "We look forward to enhancing our interactions on trade and investment," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and the Maldives on Thursday also agreed to exchange knowledge in the areas of fisheries and agriculture alongside the exchange of agreements for cooperation in health and sports sectors and avoidance of double taxation.











