Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Front Page

Hasina-Solih Bilateral Talks At Male

BD, Maldives resolve to fight terrorism, extremism for regional peace, security

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during their bilateral talks at Maldives capital Male on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during their bilateral talks at Maldives capital Male on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Bangladesh and Maldives have agreed to fight terrorism, violent extremism, and radicalization to ensure regional security, prosperity, stability and peace through using the SAARC and other platforms, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Both the countries also consented, during the dialogue in Male, to work together to face the challenges of climate change and for early repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih made all these commitments following bilateral talks and issued separate statements in a     Ministry on Cooperation in the Areas of Youth and Sports Development on behalf of their respective sides.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih witnessed the signing ceremony.
Besides, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue of Bangladesh Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and Commissioner-General of Taxation of the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) Fathuhulla Jameel also signed the agreement between the Maldives and Bangladesh for the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to the Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance.
Apart from this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences was renewed between Bangladesh and Maldives' health ministries.
Bangladesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and the Maldivian Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem inked the renewal of the MoU.
Bangladesh and the Maldives signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas between the two countries.  
"We agreed to intensify collaboration through increased opportunities for higher education, vocational training and skill development for Maldivian students in Bangladesh," said the Maldivian leader.  
The agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Income Taxes marks a crucial step forward in promoting economic cooperation. "We look forward to enhancing our interactions on trade and investment," he said.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh and the Maldives on Thursday also agreed to exchange knowledge in the areas of fisheries and agriculture alongside the exchange of agreements for cooperation in health and sports sectors and avoidance of double taxation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road crash
People spontaneously joining BNP rallies
Charges pressed against Khasru
Homemade cakes of different varieties, traditional winter delicacies
AZ booster works against Omicron
Padma ferry services resume
BNP making President’s initiative of EC formation questionable: Quader
Dewanganj Mayor arrested for slapping Education Officer


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft