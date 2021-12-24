BD, Maldives sign 3 MoUs

Bangladesh and the Maldives have signed three instruments and renewed another one on Thursday on health, dual taxation, youth and sports to elevate the bilateral relations to a new height.

The signing ceremony was held at the President's Office of the Maldives in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after a bilateral talk between the two leaders.

Bangladesh's Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and the Maldivian Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem inked the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the Maldivian Minister of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment Ahmed Mahloof signed MoU between Bangladesh Youth and Sports Ministry and Maldives Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment

joint briefing.

In the briefing, the two leaders said they had fruitful bilateral talks on promoting trade, investment, and connectivity between the two countries, they said, "We look forward to enhancing our interactions on trade and investment."

In her statement in the joint briefing, Sheikh Hasina said, "I had a detailed discussion with President Solih on promoting bilateral trade, investment and connectivity."

The Prime Minister said they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in health, education, human resources development, youth and sports, fisheries, and agriculture between the two countries.

The Maldives sought on-arrival visa facility from Bangladesh, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina re-emphasized on the necessity of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

On arrival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the President's Office, she was formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as a red carpet was rolled out with according a guard of honour and presenting gun salute. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now visiting Male, the capital of the Maldives on her six-day maiden bilateral visit. The Prime Minister also visited the line of presentation of both the countries.

In her briefing, Sheikh Hasina said a bilateral investment protection arrangement for mutual facilitation of investment was discussed during the bilateral talks with President Solih.

She went on to say, "Despite opportunities, we could not yet fully tap the potentials of bilateral trade and investment."

She said they also discussed multilateral cooperation, including countering terrorism.

Mentioning that significant progress has been made in the economic, social and political areas, Maldivian President said, "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and I had official talks this time and reviewed the progress made in the bilateral meetings last March."

He said they also discussed ways to expand economic and trade cooperation, increased connectivity and tourism between Bangladesh and the Maldives.

"I also requested Bangladesh to consider reinstating visa on arrival for Maldivians travelling to Bangladesh, as well as long-term student visa for Maldivian students in Bangladesh, based on the close and friendly relations between our two countries," said President Solih.

He said the Maldives and Bangladesh enjoy a traditionally and historically close relationship. "As close neighbours in the region, we share much in common through our values, faith and traditions. "My government is committed to advancing our relationship even further."

The Maldivian President thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for their generous assistance towards 'our' efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, on multiple fronts.

"We acknowledge Bangladesh's significant contributions to the Maldives in the areas of health, higher education, human resource development and defence," he said.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for the generous donation of military vehicles gifted on Thursday.

"We agreed to intensify collaboration through increased opportunities for higher education, vocational training and skills development for Maldivian students in Bangladesh," said the Maldivian leader.

President Solih conveyed their gratitude to the important socioeconomic contributions made by Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives.

He also thanked Hasina and the government of Bangladesh for their support to the regularization programme of Bangladeshi workers.

"We concurred that effective multilateralism is key to resolving priority issues of the day, and achieving global peace and security. We remain committed to working together at the United Nations and other multilateral forums," President Solih said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations during the ceremony.

On behalf of Bangladesh, its Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed made the symbolic handover of the keys of the military vehicles to the Maldives Chief of Defence Forces Maj Gen Abdullah Shamaal.

Sheikh Hasina has signed the visitors' book kept at the President's Office and took part in a photo session there.











