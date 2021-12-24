Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home City News

Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement

Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement

Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement with the JATI-PSDC-YOUNGIN Consortium for grid connection by a 33KV submarine cable to Kutubdia Island. The agreement includes connection of 15 km 33KV overhead line with a river crossing tower, connection of 33KV submarine cable with a regular type 33/11KV substation to the national grid. Secretary member of PDB Mohammad Selim Reza and PSDC director Ishtiaque Ahmed signed from their respective organisations.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UDCs materializing Liberation War’s spirit of building ‘Sonar Bangla’
Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement
Motorcyclist killed in Savar road mishap
NUS holds programmes to promote ethics
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Int’l conference on Covid on Jan 19
Old Natore jail turns to IT hub
Dhaka world's third-most polluted city


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft