Bangladesh Power Development Board on Wednesday signed an agreement with the JATI-PSDC-YOUNGIN Consortium for grid connection by a 33KV submarine cable to Kutubdia Island. The agreement includes connection of 15 km 33KV overhead line with a river crossing tower, connection of 33KV submarine cable with a regular type 33/11KV substation to the national grid. Secretary member of PDB Mohammad Selim Reza and PSDC director Ishtiaque Ahmed signed from their respective organisations. photo: observer