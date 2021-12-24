Motorcyclist killed in Savar road mishap

A motorcyclist was killed as an unidentified vehicle hit him on Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ road at Narsinghpur area at Ashulia in Savar on the outskirts of the capital on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq Khan, 28, son of Aslam Khan of Bathuli village in Tangail district. SI of Ashulia Police Station Iqbal Hossain confirmed the matter to BSS saying that the accident took place in the area around 12 midnight on Wednesday. The victim was working as an electrician in Dhaka WASA, he added.

Quoting family members of the deceased, he further said Ashiq is going to Tangail from Dhaka at that time. When he reached Narsinghpur area, an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle, leaving him critically injured on the spot, he continued. -BSS











