Our girls rule in SAFF U-19 football

We congratulate young tigresses in red and green for their outstanding performance in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2021. Such a resounding success in the month of victory, no doubt carries a special significance for the nation. This will, we believe act as a stimulus in upholding our national spirit and unity. Moreover, it will bring some solace to the country's sports loving people who were disheartened with the poor performance of our national cricket team in the recently concluded T20 world cup and home series against Pakistan in all three formats.



Bangladesh continued its domination in the regional football by outshining South Asian power house India by a solitary goal in the 80th minute in the final at Bir Shresta Shaeed Sipahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur on Wednesday.



This tournament will remain as the witness of our girls' unique agility and prowess. Netting 20 times the opponents' posts with ball conceding not even a single goal on way to final, Bangladesh crushed Bhutan by 6-0, Sri Lanka by a colossal 12-0, and India in the group match by 1-0. The win in the final could have been with a bigger margin had the goal line and goal posts not stood as solid block against the hosts.



Needs be mentioned, this is not the first time Bangladeshi girls have achieved such success in games and sports. This victory brought back the sweet memories of becoming champions in the first ever SAFF U-18 Championship by beating Nepal in 2018, national women team's becoming champion in Asia Cup in 2018 and Maria Aktar's winning the gold medal in the SA Games.



We wholeheartedly congratulate all concerned with the winning side including coaches, players, officials and supporters. At the same time, we request the authority concerned to provide the team with necessary financial support and training facilities so that it can move forward towards greater achievements in the days ahead. And it is also important to ensure women players' with adequate nutrition and relatively comfortable life.



No doubt, such success of the women footers in the face of various constraints is a milestone. It definitely has put an impetus to the empowerment of our women in all sectors.



We also believe the recently ended SAFF U-19 Women's Championship would further strengthen our women's national team by supplying a pool of talented players.



As our girls have proved their mettle in the field of games and sports, now the onus lies with the government to nurture their potentials to the full.



Last but never least, in any form of sports there is no room for complacency, our young women players and team management must keep that in mind. Success also breeds complacency which at many times results in breeding failure.

