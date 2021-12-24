Facts must be unearthed

Dear Sir

The US State Department has announced a $ 5 million reward to unearth the real information of the killing of Bangladeshi born-American Citizen Avizit Roy. Avizit Roy was a blogger, writer and online activist. He unmasked the face of terrorism and bigotry in his write ups and books.



While returning home from Ekushay Boi Mela along with his wife Bonna Ahmed on February 25, 2015, the banned terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team attacked him stabbed to death on spot nearby TSC. The wife of Avizit Roy was survived through injured seriously. The mastermind Major Zia, Akram Ahmed of Ansarullah Bangla Team are the most responsible for the killing. In February last year, the five culprits were sentenced to death and one was sentenced lifelong jail. Earlier, Rajib Haider via Thaba Baba, activist of Gonojagoron Mancha was brutally killed by the militants for raising voice against fundamentalism. Later, Washiqur Rahman Babu, Niloy Nil with other bloggers, LGBT activist Xulhas Mannan and Tonmoy were brutally stabbed to death by the militants. Their killers should be punished.



The US department wanted information of the killers which was appreciated by the Bangladesh Government. It is high time to uproot the militancy from the society and world.

Yamin Khan

Faridpur