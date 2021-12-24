

For a tobacco-free society



Passive smoking is when part of the smoke during smoking spreads to the surrounding environment and involuntarily enters another person's body through inhalation. Studies have shown that cigarette smoke contains 56 toxic chemicals, including nicotine. According to a 2010 World Health Organization study conducted in 192 countries around the world, about six lakh people worldwide die each year as a result of secondhand smoking, even if they do not smoke themselves. One lakh sixty five thousand of them are children.



Children succumb to pneumonia and asthma due to secondhand smoke. In addition, secondhand smoke causes heart disease, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases. Studies have also shown that secondhand smoke has a more detrimental effect on women than men. About 81,000 women worldwide die each year as a result of secondhand smoke.



Most smokers start smoking during adolescence or early adolescence. Smoking has elements of risk-taking and rebellion, which are often appealing to young people. The presence of high profile models and same age groups encourages smoking. Since adolescents are more influenced by their peers than adults, the efforts of parents, schools, and health professionals to dissuade people from smoking are not always successful. Smokers often say that cigarettes help relieve stress. Adult smokers have slightly higher stress levels than non-smokers.



Instead of acting as a helper in mood control, the resulting nicotine dependence increases stress. From the daily mood states described by smokers, it is confirmed that the mood is normal during smoking and the mood worsens during non-smoking state. Thus, the apparent stress-relieving effects of smoking are only a reflection of the excitement and frustration that develops when not smoked. A smoker needs nicotine to feel normal.



Cigarette smoke contains carcinogenic mutants. They cause cancer of the human mouth, trachea, esophagus and lungs. Smoking causes inflammation and coughing in the airways which is called bronchitis. This causes the trachea to constrict slowly, causing asthma and shortness of breath. The lungs become largely inactive. Smoking narrows the airways and causes severe swelling in the lungs. This is called emphysema. This results complex changes in the lungs. Mucus is seen coming out of the lungs with severe coughing and sneezing in many people due to smoking. This is called whooping cough.



According to the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products Control Act, 2005 in Bangladesh, no person can smoke in any public place and on public transport. Any person who violates this provision shall be liable to a fine not exceeding three hundred taka and if such person commits the same offense for the second time or repeatedly, he shall be punishable at the rate of double that penalty in phases.



In Bangladesh No person shall- (a) advertise or publish tobacco products in print or electronic media, any book, leaflet, handbill, poster, printed paper, billboard or signboard or in any other manner published; (b) offer or offer to provide any sample to the public for free or at low cost for the purpose of enticing the purchase of tobacco products; (c) bear the cost of any donation, award, scholarship, or any event for the purpose of promoting the use of tobacco products; (d) advertise or run any advertisement related to tobacco or tobacco products in any theater, print and electronic media or on web pages.



(e) broadcast, show or narrate scenes of use of tobacco products in any movie, drama or documentary film made or available in Bangladesh and produced abroad in television, radio, internet, stage program or any other media. However, if there is a need for a story in a movie, a written warning about the harmful effects of using tobacco products can be displayed on the screen in the manner prescribed by the rules; (f) manufacture, sell, distribute or packaging of any product similar to tobacco products and (g) advertise tobacco products in any way at the place of sale of tobacco products.



No person will use the name, sign, and trademark, symbol of any tobacco or tobacco product manufacturer or encourage any other person to participate in social activities as part of a social responsibility program or to pay for such activities. Any person violating the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or with a fine not exceeding one lakh taka or with both, and if he commits the same offense a second time or repeatedly, he shall be punishable at double the rate.



We can directly or indirectly remedy with strong resistance against smoking. This can start at the individual, family, society, neighborhood, mahalla, thana, upazila, district and division at the country level. Those who are in the administration have to enact first and enforce the toughest laws to stop smoking through law enforcement. Private NGOs, electronics and print media need to directly educate the public about the ill effects of smoking, including advertisements, dramas, movies and articles.



Especially if the police administration can exercise their powers properly then it will be easier to stop smoking. Not only that, it is possible to get good results if the people in charge of mosques, temples, pagodas or all kinds of religious places preach about the evils of smoking.

The writer is columnist & asst. officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University











