Advancing career with leadership development programs

What is common about the characteristics of the iconic figures in history? They were all exceptional leaders with a strong belief in the ability to guide, inspire, and motivate people. Throughout history, successful people have shown traits and characteristics of leadership qualities that have allowed them to excel even during unfavorable conditions.



One of the essential soft skills required to succeed in many workplaces, leadership skills fall under the umbrella of talents that cannot be demonstrated through paperwork or credentials alone. Non-technical in style, leadership skills are a sought-after quality at all stages in life, whether that is being placed as a team leader in school roleplay, working as a manager, or leading a big project.



Leaders help themselves and the people around them to do the right things. They set direction, build an inspiring vision, and know-how to handle and delegate responsibilities. Qualifications may vary with time, but the ability to lead well is consistently required for success in just about any career.



Change is the new constant. In the current times of continuous change, leadership is a universal skill that is more connected to people than the role itself and is relevant in various fields. A candidate capable of demonstrating excellent leadership skills is one step ahead of the competition and shows employers how likely they are to succeed in the long term.



Indeed, organizations constantly need leaders with the skills to lead people and manage change. Leadership development allows organizations to develop the talent they already have into the leaders they need for tomorrow. Leadership programs are designed specifically to train individuals to take ownership of their jobs and the tasks required of them. This teaches people to be better workers and incredible leaders.



In addition to that, leadership development increases employee morale and retention, improves productivity, promotes better decision-making, and prepares future leaders. Therefore, several companies and organizations have started developing leadership development programs to help the youth realize their true potential through building necessary skills, confidence, and motivation to engage directly in more comprehensive improvements of the society.



As students become more aware of leadership actions and behaviors, they seek out role models, both in each other and their surroundings. Schools can reach out to Universal College Bangladesh, the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia to participate in programs like 'Global Student Leadership Program'. By participating in this type of programs students can aim to develop their leadership skills in schools and colleges and can contribute to make a difference in their lives and society.



Leadership skills are among the most demanded characteristics traits required today. Improving students' leadership skills will allow them to lead better, bring out their best abilities, and motivate them to work with their peers towards achieving a shared goal. In-demand skills come and go, but leadership skills will remain forever.

Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of Academic Affairs, Universal

College Bangladesh













