Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Countryside

16 rebel AL leaders expelled in two dists

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondents

A total of 16 leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been expelled on Wednesday for working against the 'Boat' seal candidates in the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections in two districts- Naogaon and Kurigram.  
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Six local leaders of AL have been expelled from their respective posts in Sapahar Upazila of the district for working against the party-nominated candidates for the upcoming UP polls.
The expulsion decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the upazila unit AL on Wednesday afternoon following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.
A press release signed by Upazila Unit AL President Shamsul Alam Shah Chowdhury and General Secretary (GS) Masud Reza Sawrar confirmed the matter.
Upazila Unit AL GS Masud Reza said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Ten local leaders of AL have been expelled from their respective posts in Fulbari Upazila of the district for working against AL-nominated candidates for the upcoming UP polls.
The decision was taken in an extended meeting of the upazila unit AL on Wednesday afternoon following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.
Confirming the matter, Upazila Unit AL Acting GS Nurul Huda said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 rebel AL leaders expelled in two dists
A meeting on maintaining law and order during upcoming UP polls
Eight shops burnt in Pirojpur
Two crushed under train in two dists
Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Poaching migratory birds rampant at Dacope
Freedom fighters of Purbadhala formed a human chain on the Upazila Parishad
850 poor cold-hit people get blankets in two dists


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft