16 rebel AL leaders expelled in two dists

A total of 16 leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been expelled on Wednesday for working against the 'Boat' seal candidates in the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections in two districts- Naogaon and Kurigram.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Six local leaders of AL have been expelled from their respective posts in Sapahar Upazila of the district for working against the party-nominated candidates for the upcoming UP polls.

The expulsion decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the upazila unit AL on Wednesday afternoon following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.

A press release signed by Upazila Unit AL President Shamsul Alam Shah Chowdhury and General Secretary (GS) Masud Reza Sawrar confirmed the matter.

Upazila Unit AL GS Masud Reza said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Ten local leaders of AL have been expelled from their respective posts in Fulbari Upazila of the district for working against AL-nominated candidates for the upcoming UP polls.

The decision was taken in an extended meeting of the upazila unit AL on Wednesday afternoon following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.

Confirming the matter, Upazila Unit AL Acting GS Nurul Huda said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline.