Eight shops burnt in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 23: Eights shops were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Panchpara Bazar in the upazila at night.

Pirojpur Fire Service Station and local sources said the fire broke out at a shop in the market at night, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, two units of firefighters from Pirojpur and Nazirpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Stations rushed in and controlled the flame after two hours of frantic effort.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

President of Panchpara Bazar Association Committee Liton claimed the estimated loss from the fire is about Tk 1 crore.

Pirojpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Official Abu Jafar confirmed the incident.











