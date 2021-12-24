Video
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in two dists

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondents

A mentally-retarded woman and a college student were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Bogura, on Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: A mentally-retarded woman was crushed under a train in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said a train hit the woman in Fulbari Railway Station area at around 6pm, leaving her critically injured.
Locals rescued her and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex.
The woman, later, succumbed to her injuries there at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Shafiul Azam Sagar confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the woman and an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.  
BOGURA: A student was crushed under a train in Chelopara Railway Bridge area in the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ataur Rahman, 24, son of Hassan Ali, a resident of Bushkuta area in Shahjahanpur Upazila. He was a student of Government Azizul Haque College.
Bogura Railway Police Outpost SI Aminul Islam said the Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express Train hit Ataur in Chelopara Railway Bridge area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


