Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts

Nine people including two college students have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Panchagarh, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Narayanganj and Madaripur, in two days.

PANCHAGARH: A man and his son were killed after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Samir Uddin, 65, and his son Md Rezaul Karim, 40, residents of Mithapukur area in the town.

Officer in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Highway Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Board Bazar area on the Dhaka-Panchagarh Highway in the morning, leaving Rezaul dead on the spot and his father critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A vegetable trader was killed in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Quddus Ali, 47, son of Jamal Sarder, a resident of Joyla Village in Sherpur Upazila of Bogura District.

Police and local sources said Quddus Ali lived in Tetuljhora area in Savar of Dhaka for work purpose. He came to Singair Upazila of the district to buy vegetables in the morning.

However, he fell from a running auto-rickshaw after his cloth got entangled with its wheel in Basta Bus Stand area under Dhalla Union in the upazila at around 9:30am while he was returning to Tetuljhora, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Helal Hawlader, 25, son of Md Shamsul Hawlader, a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Helal collided with another motorcycle while giving side to a speedy Mahendra (local vehicle) in Madarsi Bazar area on the Bhandaria-Mathbaria Road in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Two college students were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Tanvir, 18, and Md Abdul Baset, 18. Both of them were twelfth grader at Hazi Lal Mia City College and residents of Mohammadpara and Hirabari areas in the district town.

The injured college boy is Sifatul Islam, 18.

Police and local sources said three college students were coming to the district town from Ghonapara area in Sadar Upazila in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a Khulna-bound goods-laden truck hit the motorcycle in Chechaniakandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the upazila, leaving Md Tanvir dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Baset dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers could not identify the truck immediately as it fled the scene soon after the accident.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident as an easy-bike hit him in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Samir Ali, 50, a resident of Bashudebpur Village in the upazila.

Rohanpur Fire Service Station sources said an easy-bike hit Samir Ali while he was crossing a road at Dobar Point at night, which left him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubur Rahman, 55, son of late Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Suriabo area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Habibnagar-Shimulia-bound excavator hit the auto-rickshaw of Mahbub in Kanchan Bridge area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MADARIPUR: A van-puller was killed as a truck smashed his vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanai Akan, 45, a resident of Purba Chhilarchar Village under Chhilarchar Union in the upazila.

Madaripur Sadar PS OC Md Kamrul Islam Mia said a truck rammed into the van in Chhilarchar area in the morning, leaving its puller dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.









