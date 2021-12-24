Poaching migratory birds rampant at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, Dec 23: Flocks of migratory birds are arriving in Dacope Upazila of the district. They are taking shelters in different water bodies including beel, (water body), canal, creek, and river.

According to field sources, chirping of birds is keeping vibrant these temporary habitats and localities in the upazila. Man and bird-friendly environments are prevailing elsewhere. But in scope poachers are continuing their poaching activities, and and caught birds are being sold to customers according to advance orders.

Locals said, for saving life from severe cooling, these birds are coming from Himalayan region and Siberia. The birds included baali hans, jolpipi, combadaak, sarali kaste chara, patari hans, kada khocha, donkur, hurhur, khoyra, and sona rizia.

In the 1980s, the species of migratory birds were 350. Now their number has declined to 60-70 species. Thumbing law for protection of migratory birds, local professional poachers are killing these birds desperately. Setting nylon rope made traps, off-sight lights, hook-worm bait anglers, and nets in different canals, beels, rivers, and fields, the poachers are making their catches.

It is possible to stop the poaching if local administration is sincere, and mercenary law is applied rightly, conscious section said.

On condition of anonymity, several poachers said, sitting in paddy fields in dark of night, they are catching flying birds after calling down using flute or mobile phone ring tone matching their calling tones. To advance order makers, caught birds are selling at Tk 200 to 300 per piece.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Paritoash Kumar Ray said, he did not find any bird poachers. He assured that he will enquire about them through union public representatives for taking necessary action.









