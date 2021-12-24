Video
Friday, 24 December, 2021
Countryside

850 poor cold-hit people get blankets in two dists

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among a total of 850 poor cold-hit people in two districts- Gaibandha and Bagerhat, in two days.  
GAIBANDHA: The district unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) distributed blankets among 500 cold-hit people on Thursday.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, as chief guest, formally inaugurated the distribution ceremony at Gaibandha Poura Park in the district town in the morning.
District BDRCS Vice-Chairman Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, Secretary Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, and executive members Rezaul Karim Reza, Rezunnabi Razu and Dolly Sultana, among others, were also present during the distribution.
With the increasing cold wave coming from the Himalaya, the poor people particularly the old aged ones of the district have been sufferings from severe cold for want of warm clothes.
Taking this in view, the district unit of BDRCS adopted initiative to distribute blankets to the cold-affected people to mitigate their sufferings caused by cold wave.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Blankets have been distributed among 350 cold-hit people in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Shuvosangha, a non-government organization, arranged the distribution programme on the upazila parishad premises in the afternoon.
Shuvosangha Director Jakaria Jaman, central members of the organization Jibon, Rafi and Jebin, and journalist Jamal provided the financial support.
Morrelganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Sha-E-Alam Bachchu attended the programme as chief guest.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Jahangir Alam, Upazila Vice-Chairman Mojammel Haque Mojam, Female Vice-Chairman Fahima Khanam and Officer-in-Charge of Morrelganj Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, among others, were present during the distribution.


