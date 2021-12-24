Husband arrested for shaving wife’s head, eyebrows

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 23: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 has arrested three persons including husband in a case filed on charge of shaving his wife's hair and eyebrows in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.

They were arrested early Tuesday morning in the case filed by the victim's maternal uncle with Shahzadpur Police Station.

The arrested were victim Gulnahar Parvin Minu's husband worker Mehedi Hasan Sujon, 43, a garments worker, his younger brother Sumon, 35, and mother Moyna Bewa, 55, inhabitants of Khas Sathbaria Village under the upazila.

Major Md Mushfiqur Rahman, deputy commander of RAB-12, said acting on a tip-off, Sujon was arrested from Savar while his mother and brother from Khas Sathbaria Village.

The RAB-12 official said Mehedi Hasan Sujon and his wife Minu have got involved in family feud raising the allegations of extramarital relations against each other recently though they married 15 years ago. In a sequel to it, Sujon brought his wife to his village home at Khas Sathbaria Village in Shahzadpur from Savar recently. About a week ago, Sujon physically assaulted his wife apart from shaving her hair and eyebrows.

Receiving information, Minu's mother and mater uncle rescued the housewife from her husband's house and admitted her to Sirajganj General Hospital.









