Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 December, 2021, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed      
Home Countryside

Husband arrested for shaving wife’s head, eyebrows

Published : Friday, 24 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 23: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12  has arrested three persons including husband in a case filed on charge of shaving his wife's hair and eyebrows in Shahjadpur  Upazila of the district.
They were arrested early Tuesday morning in the case filed by the victim's maternal uncle with Shahzadpur Police Station.
The arrested were victim Gulnahar Parvin Minu's husband worker Mehedi Hasan Sujon, 43, a garments worker, his younger brother Sumon, 35, and mother Moyna Bewa, 55, inhabitants of Khas Sathbaria Village under the upazila.
Major Md Mushfiqur Rahman, deputy commander of RAB-12, said acting on a tip-off, Sujon was arrested from Savar while his mother and brother from Khas Sathbaria Village.
The RAB-12 official said Mehedi Hasan Sujon and his wife Minu  have got involved in family feud raising the allegations of extramarital relations against each other recently though they married 15 years ago. In a sequel to it, Sujon brought his wife to his village home at Khas Sathbaria Village in Shahzadpur from Savar recently. About a week ago, Sujon physically assaulted his wife apart from shaving her hair and eyebrows.
Receiving information, Minu's mother and mater uncle rescued the housewife from her husband's house and admitted her to Sirajganj General Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 rebel AL leaders expelled in two dists
A meeting on maintaining law and order during upcoming UP polls
Eight shops burnt in Pirojpur
Two crushed under train in two dists
Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Poaching migratory birds rampant at Dacope
Freedom fighters of Purbadhala formed a human chain on the Upazila Parishad
850 poor cold-hit people get blankets in two dists


Latest News
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
PM for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment
US authorizes Covid pill
It’s tough to play all formats together: Shakib
Now good time goes to invest in Bangladesh: Planning Minister
Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025
Most Read News
Ramadan likely to begin April 2 next year
6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award
UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda
Tourist gang raped making husband hostage in Cox's Bazar
Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Covid: 1 death,  positivity rate 1.87pc
Afghan Taliban stop Pak army from fencing international border
Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies
Walton brings new smartwatch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft